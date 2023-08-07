Job summary

Grade J Responsible for assisting the team accountable for delivering a range of business activities, developing technical knowledge in order to help enhance efficiency, consistency and deliver effective solutions while full compliance with all relevant standards and agreements.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Wij zijn een internationale energieorganisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor miljoenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden.

bp is een flexibele organisatie. Verandering zit in ons DNA. Maar gezien de natuur van ons werk, elke verandering (technisch of organisatorisch) kan nieuwe risico’s introduceren qua Veiligheid, Compliance, Integrity, Reliability en uiteraard commerciële risico’s. Om deze risico’s te identificeren, mitigaties te definiëren en de uitvoering van de afgesproken acties op te volgen gebruiken we voor veranderingen ons MoC (Management of Change) proces en de eMoC tool. Voor onze raffinaderij in Europoort zijn we op zoek naar een:

MoC Coordinator

zorgt voor coordinatie en opvolging van de MoC’s op de raffinaderij.

Start bij ons als MoC Coördinator en maak een verschil door:

initiëren en coördineren van zowel organisatorische als technische MoC’s

organiseren en faciliteren van MoC review meetings

zorgen voor de input van de verschillende disciplines bij het bespreken van de risico’s en bepalen van mitigerende acties

zorgen voor consistentie in het definieren van de (pre-/post-implement) acties

zorgen voor juist aanpassen van Master Data

opvolgen van van de benodigde stappen in het MoC proces en van de uitvoering van de afgesproken acties binnen de gestelde termijnen

de organisatie ondersteunen bij inhoudelijke vragen over het MoC proces

uitvoeren van geplande interne audits op het MoC proces

aanleveren van KPI’s (Key Performance Indicators) over het MoC proces

deelnemen of input leveren aan BRZO-, ISO-, DCMR- en overige audits, alsmede bp group audits, indien gevraagd;

Voor deze positie zoeken wij het volgende :

MBO nivo 4 opleiding in technische richting / HBO of hoger

Minimaal 4 jaar ervaring binnen de (petro)chemische sector

Basiskennis van Process Safety en risicobeoordeling (toepassing van risico matrix);

Communicatief sterk, flexibel en een doorzetter;

Kan zelfstandig werk coordineren over een aantal afdelingen;

Kennis van Nederlandse en Engelse taal in woord en geschrift;



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



