Mobile Developer

Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

About our Team!

Bp pulse is an exciting, fresh area within our organisation. We’re energising the future of transportation by developing fast and convenient charging solutions for consumer and commercial electric vehicles. Over the course of more than 10 years, we have crafted and developed innovative electric vehicle charging solutions that enable EV drivers to charge at home, at work and on the go. On our mission to make charging fast and hassle-free, our charging points have been used over 35 million times to enable around 200 million miles of zero tailpipe emission driving.

What are we looking for?

Phenomenal question... as a Frontend Developer you will be responsible for maintaining and improving existing systems as well as being heavily involved in building new systems for BP Pulse.

BP Pulse will play a meaningful role in supporting BP’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.

We'd expect that you would -

Drive the use of best practices during design discussions and improve the overall quality of both the code and mobile applications on an ongoing basis.

Collaborate with multiple development teams on mobile applications composed of MFEs built in React Native.

Actively participate in defining the technical strategy and target architecture to support our growth and help our mobile applications scale.

Work closely with product managers, UI/UX designers and other teams that work on different layers of the infrastructure to design, build and test mobile applications.

Develop visually appealing features that strictly adhere to provided designs with focus on security and accessibility.

Translate designs, concepts and wireframes into modern high-quality code.

Optimize mobile applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Provide mentorship for Junior Engineers on your team to help them grow in their technical responsibilities and remove blockers to their autonomy.

Learn new tools, improve your skills and expand your knowledge.

Produce clear and concise technical documentation.

Communicate progress, and issues in a timely manner.

So - what do we want to see from you?

We want you to be someone who has a been working in a Software Engineering role and is comfortable in their capability to code. Beyond that - we'd love to see: