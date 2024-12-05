Mobile Software Engineer - Full Stack

Job summary

As a software engineer, you will join a diverse and agile team of software engineers, business analysts, and other specialists based in Singapore and Malaysia. You will collaborate with our global teams to build, improve and maintain bp's digital applications used by our trading business.

You will work in partnership with business partners in Refining & Product Trading, including traders, analysts, operators, risk and other supporting functions. You will understand their needs and deliver solutions that meet their expectations and align with bp's strategy and values.

You will be part of a team culture that values innovation, learning, and feedback. You will have opportunities to develop your skills and knowledge, as well as to share your ideas and insights with your colleagues and collaborators. You will also enjoy a flexible and encouraging work environment that fosters work-life balance and well-being.

In the role of a software engineer, your responsibilities will include:

Crafting mobile applications, as well as cloud-based components and services for our trading business, using technologies like Node.js, C#, Flutter, AWS and Postgres.

Adhering to standard methodologies in software engineering throughout all stages of development, including technical planning, code reviews, unit testing, monitoring, alerts, and documenting.

Implementing Agile methodologies and DevOps practices to provide solutions that add business value in a steady and gradual manner.

Analyzing business needs and devising and implementing appropriate solutions for the Refining & Products Trading division.

Handling and sustaining the infrastructure of the solutions you've developed, making use of cloud technologies and tools.

Assisting users by tackling and fixing issues, correcting bugs, and offering training where vital.

Upgrading and refining existing mobile apps and cloud-based services. Being an active participant in encouraging a culture of engineering that values perfection and strives to reduce technical debt

Experience and Skills

Experience in web / mobile development

Use of Node.js, Flutter, AWS and Postgres.

Experience in applying Agile methodologies and DevOps practices, such as Scrum, Kanban and CI/CD.

Ability to craft, develop, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions that meet business requirements and follow software engineering standards.

Strong problem-solving, analytical, and communication skills, and a willingness to learn new technologies and tools.

Experience in the energy sector isn't vital; what's important is that candidates can showcase their previous work, such as a website or app they've developed, or a product they've optimally delivered in a past role.

Good to Have

Knowledge of the trading business and its processes, or a keen curiosity about learning about them.

Experience in working with global and diverse teams, and collaborating with business stakeholders and users.

A proactive and innovative mindset, and a dedication to delivering high-quality and user-friendly solutions.

Education and Qualifications

A bachelor's degree or higher in computer science, software engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



