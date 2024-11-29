This role is not eligible for relocation

bp’s Technology organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We are the driving force behind the technology that fuels bp's operations, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery to our esteemed customers. Our teams with varied strengths cater to a broad spectrum of interests, encompassing everything from infrastructure and backend services to customer-centric web and native applications. With a keen emphasis on agility, we champion using native AWS and Azure services as our infrastructure foundation, including serverless architectures. Our ethos is not just about using the best tech for the task but also encouraging an environment where our software and platform engineers thrive, learn, and continuously evolve!

Responsibilities

As a mobile Software engineer, you will be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers, and business partners.

Design and develop innovative, high-quality mobile applications using both native (Swift for iOS, Kotlin/Java for Android) and React Native, delivering a smooth and performant user experience across iOS and Android platforms.

Collaborate closely with cross-disciplinary teams (software engineers, product managers, UX designers, data scientists) to translate user needs and business goals into high-fidelity cross-platform mobile experiences.

Proactively identify and execute impactful opportunities, bridging business and digital domains.

Write and iterate on design documents based on peer feedback.

Engage in the entire mobile app development lifecycle (code quality, scalability, maintainability).

Participate in project delivery to production following best practices.

Optimize UI and application code for efficiency and performance.

Integrate software with other systems and APIs.

Participate in code reviews and ensure adherence to coding standards.

Collaborate with QA engineers for detailed testing.

Contribute to mobile app documentation (user guides, technical specs).

Stay updated on the latest mobile development trends and technologies (with a focus on cross-platform advancements).

Propose and implement new mobile features based on user research and market trends.

Optimally communicate technical details to non-technical stakeholders.

Actively participate in meetings, brainstorms, and knowledge-sharing.

Implement custom native user interfaces using pioneering programming techniques.

Improve development processes and methodologies, specifically for cross-platform development workflows.

Technical Skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems, or equivalent work experience.

Proficient in JavaScript/TypeScript, React Native and Native Development (Swift for iOS, Kotlin/Java for Android) as the primary framework for cross-platform mobile development, adept at implementing object-oriented design principles for robust and user-friendly applications.

Capable of crafting user interfaces (UI) for mobile applications to ensure efficient user experience, consuming RESTful and GraphQL APIs.

Capable of supporting production mobile applications on both iOS and Android platforms including troubleshooting issues, supervising performance, and implementing optimizations.

Capable of using mobile app performance monitoring tools, demonstrating proficiency in utilizing tools to track application performance and identify potential problems in production, ensuring a smooth user experience.

Capable in database concepts, including relational, graph, document, and key-value stores.

Capable of understanding data flows and API integrations, ensuring efficient and secure interactions with backend databases.

4+ years hands-on experience in designing and deploying mobile applications.

Skills that set you apart

Capable in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and able to work independently and as part of a team.

Capable in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze sophisticated problems, identify root causes, and develop creative and effective solutions.

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions.

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done.

Possess a passion for learning both technical and soft skills.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements!

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)



Skills:

