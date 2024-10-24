Mobility Data Analytics Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Overview:

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the role :

The Loyalty Analytics Lead position leads our analysis for our portfolio of loyalty offers driving consumer acquisition for our mobility brands (bp and Amoco) and allocates resources to support rewards related programs. The role requires positive relationship building and communication and will work closely with Marketing and Loyalty customers. This role will have responsibility for all loyalty related test analysis and case development related to bp's loyalty programs, including but not limited to digital loyalty (BPme Rewards, earnify), Fleet, strategic partnerships, limited time offers and proprietary credit cards. In addition, this position will advise contracted analytics resources including a Loyalty Insights Manager and data analyst. This role provides guidance on solving data challenges and analytic approaches to high value analysis across the business.

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Access, PowerPoint required; PowerBI and SQL preferred.

What you will deliver!

Advise and lead the loyalty analysis across the data and analytics team.

Lead the analysis of the loyalty program and make recommendations to optimize offers to guests that grow gross profits and transactions.

Be responsible for the recurring loyalty analytic reviews with internal customers and 3rd party data partners.

Maintain data validation and raise data integrity issues as identified.

Providing data support for optimizing all sales/transaction/profit generating category activity and marketing campaigns.

Working with marketing and product management teams as they work rationalize actions and opportunities to grow total transactions and consumer touch points.

Performance Tracking / Test Analysis / Reporting:

Analyzing metrics and attributes to identify cause-effect relationships between actions and financial outcomes through proper test vs. control analysis.

Leading guest level segmentation, positioning exercises, targeting as required.

Building dashboards with visuals for key performance indicators.

Developing new sources of data to better measure and itemize the performance of loyalty strategies and tactics.

Primary Objectives/Results

Identify new leading indicators of loyalty program performance and report monthly on their trends and insights to customers.

Support the development of the annual marketing budget and support management forecasting and performance reviews.

General Responsibilities:

Getting Information — Observing, receiving, and otherwise obtaining information from all relevant sources.

Sourcing both financial and fundamental data throughout the organization to compile relevant databases for analyzing operations, fuel, development, retail, capital activities.

Analyzing Data or Information — Identifying the underlying principles, reasons, or facts of information by breaking down information or data into separate parts.

Providing valuable analyses to departmental groups and committees (including finance, real estate, marketing, fuel procurement, and construction) for presentation.

Organizing, Planning, and Prioritizing Work — Developing specific goals and plans to prioritize, coordinate, and accomplish your work.

Self starting projects while generating workable and realistic targets to improve the efficiency of projects to produce tangible ($) results.

Making pitches with Supervisors & Peers — Providing information to supervisors and co-workers, by telephone, in written form, e-mail, or in person.

Gathering, collaborating, and sharing information in a timely manner with the management team to progress the goals of the organization. Respecting the parameters of each individual own time constraints and responsibilities.

Establishing and Maintaining Interpersonal Relationships — Developing constructive and coordinated working partnerships, and maintaining them over time.

Spending time to align personal and professional development with guides in all areas of the business. Collectively giving and recognizing the achievements and successes of others.

Experience and qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience or higher

5+ years direct experience in retail, QSR or analytics related field.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Results-driven and able to handle multiple projects.

Strong interpersonal and time-management skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, PowerBI, SQL (Google Analytics a plus).

Proficient in business intelligence tools, software, and dashboards.

Physical and Mental Skills and/or Abilities:

Statistical & Spreadsheet Proficiency — Using computers and computer systems to evaluate and process information, enter data and set up functions/queries.

Problem Sensitivity — The ability to tell when something is wrong or is likely to go wrong. It does not involve solving the problem, only recognizing there is a problem.

Critical Thinking — Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Active Learning — Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.

Deductive Reasoning — The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.

Inductive Reasoning — The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).

Writing & Speaking — Communicating efficiently in writing as appropriate for the needs of the audience. Talking with others to convey information efficiently.

You will work with:

Retail data and analytics team members - peer and line manager interactions; sharing knowledge; collaboration

Loyalty and Product Managers -primary interface providing analytics, insights, and financial forecasting/impact for loyalty promotions and offers

Marketing Leadership - communicate findings and insights; take direction on analysis required

Finance - provide financial forecasting and tactics to improve performance as requested; support budget process as needed

Technology team - as data issues are identified or as new data pipelines/feeds/architecture is required, communicate these needs to the technology team (currently Dataworx)

Data analytics leadership - communicate findings and insights; present opportunities for improvement / optimization to be prioritized

3rd party vendors (Accenture) - manage/direct relationship with required 3rd party service providers



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively



