Mobility Impact Planning Advisor

Responsible for advising, supporting and facilitating strategic integration projects and initiatives within bp US Convenience & Mobility. Provides technical knowledge to help build, plan, test, refine, communicate, deploy, support and promote user adoption for robust end-to-end scope of work. Focuses on the structure, contribution, collaboration and composition to deliver objectives, and balanced solutions.

Provides and continues to develop technical knowledge. Collects, synthetize and circulates qualitative and quantitative data to enable insights for efficient results. Develops clear, concise and insightful resources to advise and engage internal and external team members. Maintains database of initiatives and resources to streamline planning and communication of scope and objectives. Guides and enables cross-functional partnership with various team members. Assists senior members of the team in mitigating risks and enabling efficient outcomes. Understands culture and dynamic across critical team members and target audience. Aligns with bp' Code of Conduct and model bp's Who We Are values and behaviors.

Experience - demonstrated ability as an administrative or project management capacity. Experience with internal and external partners, running customer, branded marketer and direct dealer relationship.

Knowledge / skills - these characteristics help ensure that impact planning professional can successfully supply to substantial and balanced change:

Critical Thinking: Ability to develop long-term plans that align with organizational goals

Project Management: Strong skills in planning, performing, and leading all aspects of projects to ensure they meet objectives; strong attention to detail

Analytical Skills: Proficiency in assessing data and trends to measure the impact of various initiatives

Stakeholder Engagement: Effective communication, collaboration with various stakeholders, ability to influence without authority, understanding nuances and dynamic of external relationships

Independence: Ability to work independently and prioritize time optimally

Adaptability: Flexibility to adjust plans based on feedback and changing circumstances

Innovative Attitude: Creativity in developing new directions to tackle sophisticated problems

Ethical Judgment: Dedication to ethical practices and transparency in all activities. Ability to maintain confidentiality and perform duties in a discreet manner. Project certification such as Agility, Scrum or PMP Certifications is a valuable asset.

The relationship with stakeholders is integral to the success of an impact planning role, ensuring that initiatives are well-supported, successfully driven, and aligned with broader goals within bp US Convenience & Mobility. Works along with Strategic Integration Lead Works in alignment and collaboration with counterparts across the organization supporting strategic integration initiatives Collaborates with various internal stakeholder on planning and completing impact initiatives Supports senior leaders who provide strategic direction and oversight Supports and partners with external team members including but not limited to vendors, customers, branded marketers and direct dealers, guests. Participates with and promotes team culture to craft shared values, beliefs and practices in daily work. Influences how team members interact, make decisions and approach roles within the team.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



