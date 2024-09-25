Job summary

Finance



HR Group



Join our Team and advance your career as an

International Mobility Operations Senior Specialist

Responsible for supporting the delivery of consistent and efficient reward frameworks, policies, processes and advice using developing analytical and technical capabilities in the IM space in order to support organisational objectives, International Mobillity priorities and implementation of strategy. Deliver mobility operational services and ad hoc projects in a team environment.

In this role You will:

Deliver centralised mobility processes including annual and quarterly package updates, cost estimate production and start and end of assignment processes.

Support the development and maintenance of operational process in support of continuous improvement, and maintain key process and assignment documentation e.g. process guides, country briefing packs etc.

Support the assignment management processes with authorisations, cost estimates, extensions, assignment completion forms.

Support large scale mobility projects, independent responsibility for small scale projects and co-ordinate new country and locations set ups, monitoring tasks to completion.

Manage of tier 2 queries and issues through customer relationship management platforms providing solution-based outcomes.

Provide central support to the International Mobility Client Services team in delivering assignment services to the business.

Collects, analyses and interprets data on reward/benefits, providing market information and benchmarking activities using salary survey data if applicable to role.

Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholder and partners including mobility client services, expat data management team and P&C partners provide guidance and training as needed.

What You will need to be successful:

Competent knowledge of key mobility process inlcuding annual review and quarterly updates

Good understanding of all mobility components e.g. assignment lifecycle; expat systems/MyMobility, compliance requirements

Proficient in English

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different timezones other than home country

Minimum 1-2 years international mobility experience

Skills required to be successful in this role - Decision Making, Influencing, Problem Solving, Project and Programme management, Stakeholder management

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



