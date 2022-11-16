Job summary

Responsible for supporting on a range of strategic projects, using advanced technical knowledge to help create, test and persuasively communicate the framework for strategy and long-term plan development, focusing on the structure, contribution and composition of BP's portfolio to deliver the Group's objectives.

About the Role:

The Mobility & Integration Strategy Lead is responsible for developing, communicating, and supervising the M&C Americas mobility strategy and associated enabling strategies in conjunction with the respective leaders of mobility, marketing and digital. This role will also serve as a primary interface for strategic discussions associated with the overall M&C Americas site network planning and optimization. Partners include but are not limited to M&C Americas teams (marketing, assets, mobility), other C&P sub entities (bp pulse, FS&M, P&I), and entities adjacent to C&P (RC&S)!

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and articulate the long-term business strategy for customers based on current and evolving energy needs.

Partner with key collaborators to optimize network participation and channels of trade to support near and long-term strategies.

Work with customers to garner insights about future strategic needs or opportunities

Provide macro level insights, trends and analysis to advise market strategies and the annual planning process.

Participate in regional Customer Reviews and forums to help prioritize the opportunities to deliver growth plans.

Recommend projects and investment plans to deliver relevant coordinated strategic priorities

Support projects to craft and progress various aspects of the strategic agenda using sophisticated technical knowledge of financial modelling and strategic portfolio evaluation.

Works with the businesses to collect and synthesize large amounts of qualitative and quantitative material (including financial data) to support identification of business and portfolio themes to enable insights.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree

7+ years of proven experience in strategy, sales, marketing, supply, pricing, or trading.

Proven experience with influencing and aligning a diverse group of collaborators – varying levels, multiple teams and competing priorities

Experience managing conflict at all levels

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, and more!