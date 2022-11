Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our team as a Model Validation Quantitative Analyst

The Model Validation Team sits within Finance, Trading&Shipping and provides effective assurance of quantitative models through delivery of model validations. Our validation activities range from core valuation models used for derivative pricing, to validation of models used in the derivation of price/parameter input curves. The team’s operations span across Singapore, London, Chicago and Houston, covering T&S’s global Gas, Oil and Power trading activities.



As a quantitative analyst you will be responsible for delivering practicable validations to models of various complexity. The role involves the development of reference valuation models, statistical/time-series data analysis and model parameter estimation and offers regular interaction with risk teams, traders, technology teams and front office quants at all levels and across all regions.

In this role, You will:

Perform efficient and effective validation of internal and third-party models

Provide technical advice to commercial and control functions on the representation, valuation and risk measurement of deals involving optionality and/or illiquid assets

Work closely with model users & developers to support and guide best practice for the mitigation of model risk within Trading&Shipping

Implement cross-commodity derivative valuation frameworks in bp’s proprietary risk quantitative library, including new algorithms for stochastic process simulation, stochastic dynamical program solvers and calibration methodologies

Employ modern software development practices for maintaining model correctness and performance

What You will need to be successful:



Essential education:

Bachelor’s degree and MSc or PhD degree in a quantitative subject area, (e.g. physics, mathematics, engineering or mathematical/quantitative finance).

Practical experience of:

3+ years of experience

Financial derivatives valuation methodologies and the fundamentals of trading including familiarity with financial instruments and physical assets

C++ 17 or Python 3 programming languages

Stochastic calculus, probability theory and Levy processes

Dependency modeling, including copulas, cointegration and local correlation approaches

Optimization, stochastic control, stochastic dynamical programming and numerical linear algebra

Implementing advanced numerical algorithms

Practical methods of estimating computational complexity and expected algorithm performance

Experience with third-party libraries such as Boost, MKL, pybind11, NumPy and Pandas would be preferred

Strong communication skills

Ability to work autonomously, set priorities and measure and anticipate problems to drive completion of projects

Strong interpersonal and networking skills

Model Validation experience is desirable

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g. extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g. Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided