Modelling Engineer-1

The Advanced Modelling Team, within Applied Sciences, is bp's core team for advanced numerical scientific modelling capabilities - computational fluid dynamics, finite-element structural analysis, and general multi-physics modelling - supporting all of bp's current and future businesses. This global team (US, UK and India based) is playing a key role in reinventing energy, and in bp's transition from an oil & gas company to an integrated energy company. The modelling engineer will be working closely with senior members of the team - based in US and UK - with their technology projects supporting our legacy hydrocarbon businesses as well as the transition growth initiatives (bioenergy, renewables, hydrogen and EV charging).