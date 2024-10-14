Modern Workplace Specialist

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As an Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.

bp operates a discipline-based organization and Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

As bp sets out to simplify across the organization, personal and team productivity becomes increasingly important to reduce non-value add activities. This role plays a key part in empowering people to make the most of the productivity and collaboration tools available to them, such as Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, OneNote, Whiteboard, Power Platform, Copilot, and more. You will be part of a team that is passionate about learning, community engagement, individual coaching, and innovation applying all the latest products and features available.

In this role, you will support the creation and delivery of learning content in a variety of formats to meet the needs of different learning styles. You will plan and host large virtual and onsite community events and find ways to increase our visibility, aiming to expand our community. You will handle individual and team productivity support tickets to guide users in overcoming their problems and finding opportunities for streamlining and automating their tasks. Innovation plays a key part in this role, as you will continue to seek out ways to demonstrate automation and AI to help users simplify and streamline their activities.

Key Accountabilities:

Proficient in Microsoft Teams and related integrations to improve the utilization of available features, ensuring seamless communication and collaboration.

Knowledgeable in managing information using SharePoint and OneDrive, with a comprehensive understanding of data policies and governance.

Skilled in M365 products including Outlook, OneNote, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Forms, and Planner, ensuring optimal use of these tools to enhance productivity.

Knowledgeable in the Power Platform, including designing and streamlining workflows using Power Automate, building no-low code applications using Power Apps, and building data visualizations and reports using Power BI.

Demonstrates an innovative and creative approach, proactively seeking opportunities to push boundaries and implement innovative solutions.

Experienced in designing engaging learning content tailored to various audiences and skill levels, ensuring clear and enjoyable learning experiences.

Possesses strong interpersonal skills, capable of effectively communicating with both technical and non-technical audiences

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

1-3 years’ experience on relevant field

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level

Expert in Microsoft Teams and related integrations to get the most out of available features.

Proficient in information management, including tools such SharePoint and OneDrive, with a keen awareness of data policies.

Highly proficient in other M365 products such as Outlook, OneNote, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Forms, and Planner.

Skilled in Power Automate and ways to optimize productivity demonstrating automated workflows.

Well-versed in Power Apps and how to demonstrate no-low code to support team activities and add business value.

Experience with PowerBI, including the ability to create and customize data visualizations, reports, and dashboards to derive actionable insights.

Innovative and creative mindset and proactively seeks out opportunities to push boundaries.

Strong interpersonal skills across with the ability to talk to technical and non-technical audiences.

Desirable Requirements:

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Experience designing and delivering learning content to a variety of audiences and skill levels in a clear, enjoyable, and engaging way.

Core Skills Expectations:

Agile Core Practices

Technical Specialism

Configuration management and release

Documentation and knowledge sharing

Information security

Metrics definition and Instrumentation

Service operations and resiliency

Source control and code management

Testing and Quality Assurance

Coaching

Collaboration

Facilitation

Mentoring

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

