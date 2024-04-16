Molecular Modeler

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Technology innovation will play a vital role in shaping the scale-up and commercialization of the net zero building blocks – and bp is investing in focused research and development (R&D) to generate future competitive advantage.
In bp, Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is where our in-house science and technology R&D is conducted, and within I&E, Applied Sciences (AS) focusses on the physical and biological world. The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and Fuels, while also creating the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen, and electrification.
This is an opportunity to join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reinvent energy for people and our planet.
The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. Within AB&PS, the Computational Sciences (CS) team strives to drive innovation through biological and chemical modelling and simulation. CS is strategically important to bp and works as a central resource for modelling expertise supporting across the entire business.
The CS team works to accelerate the pace of discovery and innovation, through developing and aligning with various business strategies, working with domain experts and experimentalists to effectively generate and manage high-quality data, and producing predictive models and business-relevant insights. The team is comprised of flexible, agile, multi-skilled, and innovative members that work collaboratively across the research portfolio. Areas of expertise include molecular modelling, computational enzyme design, metabolic modelling, microbial data analysis, and data science.
What does the day to day look like?
This position will work with the Computational Sciences Manager and will support molecular modelling for chemistry and materials science applications, focusing on electrochemistry, catalyst development, geochemistry, and general data science. This individual will work closely with a global team including Molecular Innovations Chemistry, Green Hydrogen, Subsurface Science, Materials Science, & Bioscience. Given the modelling supports across several areas of scientific expertise, in-person interaction is required. Strong communication, outstanding inter-disciplinary problem solving, and critical thinking skills are required, with a strong interest in the pursuit of scientific discovery.
Key accountabilities
