Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

BP Pension Trustees Limited (‘the Trustee’) is the corporate trustee company that manages the UK BP Defined Benefit Pension Fund. The Fund is one of the largest private sector pension schemes in the UK and has a leading-edge investment and administration management capability on behalf of its members.

The CIO Team (“CIOT”) forms part of the Trustee Executive team. The team supports the Trustee and its primary function is to develop the investment strategy and monitor the Fund’s assets on behalf of the Trustee.

Part of the CIOT, the Multi-Manager Analyst – Hedging role (“the tole”) sits within the Multi-Manager Team. The role reports into the Head of Multi-Manager.

The Multi-Manager Team is responsible for translating the Fund’s investment strategy into an implementable investment strategy which involves the allocation of assets to both internal and external investment managers. The team is responsible for selecting, monitoring, and managing the multi-asset, multi-manager investments.

We are looking for an individual with prior relevant experience to work in an exciting environment, open and inclusive culture with emphasis on strong teamwork with the highest degree of integrity to work on developing strategic solutions to meet the needs of our members.

Hedging is a strategically important activity of the Fund which includes the management and monitoring of the Fund’s interest rate and inflation hedging programme as specified and directed by the Fund’s Investment Strategist.

The role involves the following activities: