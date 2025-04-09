Entity:Customers & Products
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
BP Pension Trustees Limited (‘the Trustee’) is the corporate trustee company that manages the UK BP Defined Benefit Pension Fund. The Fund is one of the largest private sector pension schemes in the UK and has a leading-edge investment and administration management capability on behalf of its members.
The CIO Team (“CIOT”) forms part of the Trustee Executive team. The team supports the Trustee and its primary function is to develop the investment strategy and monitor the Fund’s assets on behalf of the Trustee.
Part of the CIOT, the Multi-Manager Analyst – Hedging role (“the tole”) sits within the Multi-Manager Team. The role reports into the Head of Multi-Manager.
The Multi-Manager Team is responsible for translating the Fund’s investment strategy into an implementable investment strategy which involves the allocation of assets to both internal and external investment managers. The team is responsible for selecting, monitoring, and managing the multi-asset, multi-manager investments.
We are looking for an individual with prior relevant experience to work in an exciting environment, open and inclusive culture with emphasis on strong teamwork with the highest degree of integrity to work on developing strategic solutions to meet the needs of our members.
Hedging is a strategically important activity of the Fund which includes the management and monitoring of the Fund’s interest rate and inflation hedging programme as specified and directed by the Fund’s Investment Strategist.
The role involves the following activities:
LDI rebalancing process – oversee LDI benchmark construction process, hedging portfolio design, and efficient implementation.
Responsibility for monitoring the external LDI manager(s).
Monitoring the derivatives/repo programme and establishing liquidity solutions.
Project work where the Fund’s hedging activities are relevant.
Supporting role in the monitoring of other external and internal managers used by the Fund.
Role Requirements:
A hedging/LDI professional with good experience in a similar role with a pension fund, asset manager or investment consultant.
Knowledge of physical and derivative based instruments used in LDI strategies.
Industry best practice in the LDI field.
Excellent attention to detail, demonstration of self-motivation, ownership as well as effective team working practices.
Strong verbal and written skills. Highly numerate with an attention to detail.
Ability to coordinate projects and facilitate information flow across different functional areas in a timely manner.
Effective user of investment data, analytics, and risk platforms, such as Bloomberg or Factset, with a strong supporting knowledge of statistics and the interpretation of financial data.
University degree, or equivalent.
The role-holder needs to have a relevant post-graduate or professional qualification, such as MSc, CFA, FIA or equivalent.
Desirable Criteria:
Deep understanding of pension funds and how they need to develop to meet the asset/liability challenge.
Experience in manager research and/or multi-manager portfolio management.
Why join us?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Analysis and modelling, Asset and project finance, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Corporate Finance, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal modelling and valuation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Environment, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Management Reporting, Market Analysis, Pension Funds {+ 3 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.