Multi-vector Opportunity Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



The Low Carbon Mobility (LCM) business supports our heavy duty truck customers in their decarbonisation journey.The multi-vector opportunity lead (MVO Lead) is a member of the LCM Leadership team with a two-fold accountability:Optimisation of multi-vector site economics andDevelopment of site specific/program business cases for multi-vector sites.Expected to work across different teams and role model bp’s values and behaviours to drive continuous improvement an



Drive Continuous Improvement and optimisation of multi-vector site economics

Have an understanding of customer needs, demand forecasts, safety, standards/regulation, operations and technology developments to inform the optimisation of the offer and design of multi-vector sites.

Drive improved site economics through, better space utilisation, improved customer site experience, offer choices and technology improvements across multi-vector sites.

Work with customer insights, offer development, safety, standards, engineering and technology teams to lead and integrate a structured improvement approach to multi-vector sites.

Develop principles of cross-vector space allocation.

Create commercially attractive multi-vector site archetypes, optimising expected market development and different offer elements.

Collate learnings and translates those into future site design and execution improvements.

Develop site specific/program business cases for multi-vector sites

Work with vector owners, local implementation leads and relevant functions to develop the integrated multi-vector investment cases

Commercial

Prepare business decision support documentation for IAC

Own assumption sets across LNG, HVO, H2; and alignment with Pulse.

Manage approval processes and post project assessments

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Engineering or other relevant field

Experience of development of EV or Retail sites – offer development/assets

Track record of commercial delivery, financial modelling, articulation of business cases

Good understanding of the value chain and value pools

Ability to build collaborative relationships in multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary environments

Previous experience in the mobility sector an advantage but not essential

Knowledge of and/or experience in renewables and/or hydrogen projects

Experience leading teams by continuously sharing/updating business context and providing the right leadership tone

Enjoyment and skill in making structured decisions under complexity and uncertainty

Technical background, supported by broad understanding of other subject areas

Ability to handle uncertainty, and an evolving landscape

Highly skilled in project leadership, team management, performance management, sourcing/supplier management, project execution, HSSE, risk management and appraisal decision making

Ability to energize others to support delivery objectives

Strong networking, communication, relationship building and influencing skills demonstrated across a range of teams, partners and with senior leadership

Flexible, resilient, and able to adapt and remain motivated when faced with ambiguity

Excellent organisational, planning, written and oral communication skills

Ability to thrive in uncertainty, ambiguity and conflicting work priorities

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



