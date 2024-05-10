Multimanager analyst - global credit

Job Family Group:Finance Group
Job Description:
The Chief Investment Office (CIO) Team sits within the Trustee Executive team. The team supports the Trustees of the Group’s UK defined benefit Scheme which is amongst the largest in the UK both by assets under management and membership. The primary function of the team is to develop the investment strategy and monitor the assets of the Schemes (total £24bn) on behalf of the Trustees.
The Fixed Income Multimanager will be responsible for third party manager research and portfolio management of external sterling and global credit fixed income funds as well as the end to end manager process from selecting, on-boarding and monitoring the external managers to manager exit.
The BP Pension Fund (BPPF) is one of the largest private sector pension schemes in the UK. Overall, the Fund comprises some 33 sections.
