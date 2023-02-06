My Services Analyst

Grade H is responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of a range of business activities, driving consistency in terms of commercial deliverables and requirements, ensuring full compliance with all relevant standards and agreements, and providing business oversight and operational assurance.
Job Purpose
The MyServices Analyst is part of the MyServices Team that provides business process support to colleagues in the global BP business.
The role requires a high degree of technical competency coupled with accounting knowledge and understanding how accounting transactions are processed in a systems environment. The role holder must possess or develop a strong working knowledge of the finance governance and processes used at BP and is expected to liaise at all levels within BP.
Key Accountabilities