My Services Analyst

Job summary

Job Purpose



The MyServices Analyst is part of the MyServices Team that provides business process support to colleagues in the global BP business.



The role requires a high degree of technical competency coupled with accounting knowledge and understanding how accounting transactions are processed in a systems environment. The role holder must possess or develop a strong working knowledge of the finance governance and processes used at BP and is expected to liaise at all levels within BP.

Key Accountabilities

Manage the team to provide functional user support to in-country and GBS centres, Finance & other Functions, Segment & MI teams and Group Accounts during the Month/Quarter end processes

Provide user support to GBS and business reporting teams & accounting centres, finance & other functions, segment

& MI teams and group accounts

Promote adherence to the policies, standards, and governance processes set by group, segment and the Data Management teams.

Support the finance data framework (FDF) system and process to ensure defined use cases are operable and understood

Support the period end close, including coordination of special periods usage, Balance Carry Forward (BCF) and consolidation processes (BCS)

Provide support to the finance users, Segment & Business Control teams in completing the quarterly BSA cycle

Provide oversight of transactional data flows from source systems into the Finance Business Warehouse (FBW) and through to the BCS solutions for Group and Statutory consolidation

Assist with system maintenance activities of Period End Close and BSA cycles, e.g., period locks, calendar updates

Assist the manager in providing critical daily input during the close for inclusion in the daily close meetings conducted for each workday of the World Class Close

Ensure tickets are raised by users for all service requests, defects, enhancements and identify any items that are close critical and follow up with users upon resolution.

Support effective time zone coverage through being available when necessary to ensure appropriate and capable holiday and weekend customer support is available during the critical workdays.

Use the toolsets to monitor the business for timely completion of activities and clearing of data errors offering proactive assistance

Commit to develop sufficient knowledge of the Harmonised Data Set (HDS) and associated mapping structures to provide assurance of data integrity via monitoring of FBW data and associated systems

Attend and take improvement actions on relevant User Group meetings

Develop sufficient knowledge to resolve 80% or greater of issues / questions raised without the need for escalation to other parts of the organisation

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education and Experience

University degree in a business or finance related discipline

Accountancy qualification (e.g., CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA)

Extensive experience with SAP, BWs or other comparable financial systems

Relevant work experience within the Finance team of a business or relevant areas of the central Finance function.

Understanding of financial control processes and the end-to-end accounting cycle

Ability to manage multiple conflicting priorities under the time pressure

Must be willing to work some element of “shift” work (during critical periods early starts or late finishes, weekends and holidays may be required)

Desirable Criteria

On the job exposure to SAP ECC, BW, S4 HANA and BCS/BPC

Specialism in one or more SAP Applications (e.g., BW, AA&PS, BCS, FI/CO)

Formal customer service training.

Knowledge of IFRS, SOx, and experience or formal training working with other local statutory reporting requirements

Exposure to Segmental, Group Reporting or Business Reporting processes

