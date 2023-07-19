My Services Analyst

Job summary

Job PurposeThe MyServices Analyst is part of the MyServices Team that provides business process support to colleagues in the global BP business.The role requires a high degree of technical competency coupled with accounting knowledge and understanding how accounting transactions are processed in a systems environment. The role holder must possess or develop a strong working knowledge of the finance governance and processes used at BP and is expected to liaise at all levels within BP.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job PurposeThe MyServices Analyst is part of the MyServices Team that provides business process support to colleagues in the global BP business.The role requires a high degree of technical competency coupled with accounting knowledge and understanding how accounting transactions are processed in a systems environment. The role holder must possess or develop a strong working knowledge of the finance governance and processes used at BP and is expected to liaise at all levels within BP.



Job Description:

Key AccountabilitiesManage the team to provide functional user support to in-country and GBS centres, Finance & other Functions, Segment & MI teams and Group Accounts during the Month/Quarter end processesProvide user support to GBS and business reporting teams & accounting centres, finance & other functions, segment& MI teams and group accountsPromote adherence to the policies, standards, and governance processes set by group, segment and the Data Management teams. Support the finance data framework (FDF) system and process to ensure defined use cases are operable and understoodSupport the period end close, including coordination of special periods usage, Balance Carry Forward (BCF) and consolidation processes (BCS)Provide support to the finance users, Segment & Business Control teams in completing the quarterly BSA cycle Provide oversight of transactional data flows from source systems into the Finance Business Warehouse (FBW) and through to the BCS solutions for Group and Statutory consolidationAssist with system maintenance activities of Period End Close and BSA cycles, e.g., period locks, calendar updatesAssist the manager in providing critical daily input during the close for inclusion in the daily close meetings conducted for each workday of the World Class Close Ensure tickets are raised by users for all service requests, defects, enhancements and identify any items that are close critical and follow up with users upon resolution.Support effective time zone coverage through being available when necessary to ensure appropriate and capable holiday and weekend customer support is available during the critical workdays.Use the toolsets to monitor the business for timely completion of activities and clearing of data errors offering proactive assistanceCommit to develop sufficient knowledge of the Harmonised Data Set (HDS) and associated mapping structures to provide assurance of data integrity via monitoring of FBW data and associated systems Attend and take improvement actions on relevant User Group meetingsDevelop sufficient knowledge to resolve 80% or greater of issues / questions raised without the need for escalation to other parts of the organisationQualification & Experience and CompetenciesEssential Education and Experience University degree in a business or finance related disciplineAccountancy qualification (e.g., CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA)Extensive experience with SAP, BWs or other comparable financial systems Relevant work experience within the Finance team of a business or relevant areas of the central Finance function.Understanding of financial control processes and the end-to-end accounting cycleAbility to manage multiple conflicting priorities under the time pressureMust be willing to work some element of “shift” work (during critical periods early starts or late finishes, weekends and holidays may be required)Desirable Criteria On the job exposure to SAP ECC, BW, S4 HANA and BCS/BPCSpecialism in one or more SAP Applications (e.g., BW, AA&PS, BCS, FI/CO)Formal customer service training.Knowledge of IFRS, SOx, and experience or formal training working with other local statutory reporting requirementsExposure to Segmental, Group Reporting or Business Reporting processes



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.