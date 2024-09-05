My Services Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team !

The team provides critical front-line support to Accountants, Consolidation Unit Submitters responsible for data submissions, External Financial Reporting, Segment Reporting teams and the Balance Sheet Assurance community. Across our finance solutions there are over 5,000 global users supported. This is a fast paced customer facing role and the role holder must develop a very good working understanding of the solutions and end-to-end processes undertaken in finance !

Key Accountabilities -

Provide user support to GBS and business reporting teams & accounting centres, finance & other functions, segment & MI teams and group accounts.

Promote alignment to the policies, standards, and governance processes set by group, segment and the Data Management teams.

Support the finance data framework (FDF) system and process to ensure defined use cases are operable and understood

Support the period end close, including coordination of special periods' usage, Balance Carry Forward (BCF) and consolidation processes (BCS)

Provide support to the finance users, Segment & Business Control teams in completing the quarterly BSA cycle

Provide oversight of transactional data flows from source systems into the Finance Business Warehouse (FBW) and through to the BCS solutions for Group and Statutory consolidation

Assist with system maintenance activities of Period End Close and BSA cycles, e.g., period locks, calendar updates

Ensure tickets are raised by users for all service requests, defects, improvements and identify any items that are close critical and follow up with users upon resolution.

Support effective time zone coverage through being available when vital to ensure appropriate and capable holiday and weekend customer support is available during the critical workdays.

Supply to develop sufficient knowledge of the Harmonized Data Set (HDS) and associated mapping structures to provide assurance of data integrity via monitoring of FBW data and associated systems.

Attend and take improvement actions on relevant User Group meeting.

Develop sufficient knowledge to resolve 80% or greater of issues / questions raised without the need for customer concern to other parts of the organization.

Provide input with incident investigations; recommend corrective actions and share findings.

Educate users on finance processes including in-support ad-hoc training, delivery of training sessions via audio and formal classroom training delivery for courses advertised by the Finance Academy (e.g. FBW End to End Reporting)

Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies-

Accountancy qualification or working towards one (e.g. CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA) Extensive experience with SAP, BWs or other comparable financial systems.

Significant work experience within the Finance team of a business or relevant areas of the central Finance function.

Understanding of financial control processes and the end-to-end accounting cycle Ability to prioritise multiple conflicting priorities under the time pressure Must be willing to work some element of “shift” work (during critical periods early starts or late finishes, weekends and holidays may be required)

Excellent customer service skills.

Ability to communicate efficiently and develop & sustain relationships with customers and teams within the support organizations.

On the job exposure to SAP ECC, BW, S4 HANA and BCS/BPC Specialism in one or more SAP Applications (e.g. BW, AA&PS, BCS, FI/CO)

Knowledge of IFRS, SOx, and experience or formal training working with other local statutory reporting requirements Exposure to Segmental, Group Reporting or Business Reporting processes.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.