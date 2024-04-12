My Services Analyst (SAP FICO, BW)

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



The MyServices Analyst is part of the MyServices Team that provides business process support to colleagues in the global BP business.

The team provides critical front-line support to Accountants, Consolidation Unit Submitters responsible for data submissions, External Financial Reporting, Segment Reporting teams and the Balance Sheet Assurance (BSA) community. Across our finance solutions there are over 5,000 global users supported. This is a high-pressure customer facing role and the role holder must develop a very good working understanding of the solutions and end-to-end processes undertaken in finance.

The role requires a high degree of technical competency coupled with accounting knowledge and understanding how accounting transactions are processed in a systems environment. The role holder must also develop a strong working knowledge of our finance solutions and would be expected to be able to build up SME knowledge in one or more applications in the landscape. The role holder must therefore possess a good understanding of accounting principles and be able to assist the team's manager in supporting the needs of the people they support. The team are also responsible for providing end user training from time to time.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide user support to GBS and business reporting teams & accounting centres, finance & other functions, segment& MI teams and group accounts

Promote adherence to the policies, standards, and governance processes set by group, segment and the Data Management teams.

Support the finance data framework (FDF) system and process to ensure defined use cases are operable and understood

Support the period end close, including coordination of special periods usage, Balance Carry Forward (BCF) and consolidation processes (BCS)

Provide support to the finance users, Segment & Business Control teams in completing the quarterly BSA cycle

Provide oversight of transactional data flows from source systems into the Finance Business Warehouse (FBW) and through to the BCS solutions for Group and Statutory consolidation

Assist with system maintenance activities of Period End Close and BSA cycles, e.g., period locks, calendar updates

Assist the manager in providing critical daily input during the close for inclusion in the daily close meetings conducted for each workday of the World Class Close

Ensure tickets are raised by users for all service requests, defects, enhancements and identify any items that are close critical and follow up with users upon resolution.

Support effective time zone coverage through being available when necessary to ensure appropriate and capable holiday and weekend customer support is available during the critical workdays.

Use the toolsets to monitor the business for timely completion of activities and clearing of data errors offering proactive assistance

Commit to develop sufficient knowledge of the Harmonised Data Set (HDS) and associated mapping structures to provide assurance of data integrity via monitoring of FBW data and associated systems

Attend and take improvement actions on relevant User Group meetings

Develop sufficient knowledge to resolve 80% or greater of issues / questions raised without the need for escalation to other parts of the organisation

Provide input with incident investigations; recommend corrective actions and share learnings

Educate users on finance processes including in-support ad-hoc training, delivery of training sessions via audio and formal classroom training delivery for courses advertised by the Finance Academy (e.g. FBW End to End Reporting)

Essential Education & Experience:

College degree, specialised training or equivalent work experience

Accountancy qualification or working towards one (e.g. CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA)

Extensive experience with SAP, BWs or other comparable financial systems

Relevant work experience within the Finance team of a business or relevant areas of the central Finance function.

Understanding of financial control processes and the end to end accounting cycle

Ability to manage multiple conflicting priorities under the time pressure

Must be willing to work some element of “shift” work (during critical periods early starts or late finishes, weekends and holidays may be required)

Excellent customer service skills

Excellent team player with the ability to communicate effectively and develop & sustain relationships with customers and teams within the support organisations

Desirable Criteria:

On the job exposure to SAP ECC, BW, S4 HANA and BCS/BPC

Specialism in one or more SAP Applications (e.g. BW, AA&PS, BCS, FI/CO)

Formal customer service training.

Knowledge of IFRS, SOx, and experience or formal training working with other local statutory reporting requirements

Exposure to Segmental, Group Reporting or Business Reporting processes

Skills:

Accounting, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, SAP BW on HANA, SAP FICO Module, Stakeholder Management



