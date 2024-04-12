My Services Analyst (SAP FICO, BW)

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The MyServices Analyst is part of the MyServices Team that provides business process support to colleagues in the global BP business.
The team provides critical front-line support to Accountants, Consolidation Unit Submitters responsible for data submissions, External Financial Reporting, Segment Reporting teams and the Balance Sheet Assurance (BSA) community. Across our finance solutions there are over 5,000 global users supported. This is a high-pressure customer facing role and the role holder must develop a very good working understanding of the solutions and end-to-end processes undertaken in finance.
The role requires a high degree of technical competency coupled with accounting knowledge and understanding how accounting transactions are processed in a systems environment. The role holder must also develop a strong working knowledge of our finance solutions and would be expected to be able to build up SME knowledge in one or more applications in the landscape. The role holder must therefore possess a good understanding of accounting principles and be able to assist the team's manager in supporting the needs of the people they support. The team are also responsible for providing end user training from time to time.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Education & Experience:
Desirable Criteria:
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, SAP BW on HANA, SAP FICO Module, Stakeholder Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.