Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The My Services & Portfolio Senior Manager leads a team across the GBS solution estate in Finance, Customer and Procurement which triages issues and incidents, uses deep domain expertise as well as collaboration with the solution design teams to investigate and resolve issues, adoption of new technology, proactively looks at pre-empting and anticipating issues, putting corrective actions in place, applying lessons learnt to ensure non-repeat of issues and defines and maintains the strategy and approach for training, business process support and major incident management and work with the other leads in the Enabling Solutions team and the GBS functions to ensure that these approaches are being followed and achieving their aims.During major incident, the My Services & Portfolio Senior Manager would be expected to be hands-on and actively communicating to ensure swift resolution to the non-I&E components any major incidents.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Strategic Service Development

Develop and maintain the approach to support & sustain business activities and processes for the strategic solutions that are being developed, deployed and owned by the GBS Enabling Solutions team, with an initially focus on Finance solutions and quickly expanding to support Procurement and Customer solutions.

The continuous expansion and addition of GBS solutions into the Enabling Solutions organisation will require a strategic approach to leverage existing capability and to build a hub and spoke model in support of the different solutions, locations and business processes.

Develop and implement acceptance criteria for new solutions to be added to the existing support organisation, e.g. MDG (SAP Master Data Governance), Period end close, etc.

Lead and define the adoption and implementation of technology to enhance user experience, increase team efficiencies and improve product insights in alignment with the performance team

Lead the broader adoption of My Services, enabling GBS wide benefits. For example generating a user portal for all engagement, single user communication channel for all issues, questions, training and self help

Incident Management Accountabilities

Lead a global incident team that is accountable for triaging issues and incidents

Lead and develop deep domain expertise and collaborate with the Finance / Procurement / Customer Solution teams to investigate and resolve issues and proactively looks at pre-empting and anticipating issues

Actively lead and engage hands-on during major incidents and ensure communication for swift resolution to the non-IT&S issues.

Ensure corrective actions are being put in place and lessons learnt are being applied to reduce the rate of repeat incidents.

Develope and maintain the strategy and approach for training, business process support and major incident management and work with the other leads and the GBS functions to ensure that these approaches are being followed and achieving their aims.

Ensure timely resolutions by defining response and resolution SLA’s with defined escalation paths.

Prevent SLA violations by enabling multi-level proactive response and resolution escalations

Keep end users informed at every step of the incident management process

Get regular end-user feedback and measure satisfaction levels

Manage and maintain the Business Continuity Plan including the annual update process and performance of period end close scenario testing

As part of GBS Finance solution ownership, Lead oversight activities required to operate the Group Close Process and BSA Cycle Manage user access rights and permissions in accordance with Group Control and Group & Digital Security requirements governing access to Secret Data; including the provision of quarterly and bi-annual user requirement confirmations



People Management & Leadership Accountabilities

Manage costs, plans and forecasts for the My Services team and its expansion into new Functions and solutions, including a location roadmap for the team

Develop and maintain a Global organisation and processes able to sustain business support activities for the solutions owned by Enabling Solutions, collaborating with I&E to streamline and align on SLA’s ticket management, automation of ticket assignment and resolution, etc.

Actively participate and encourage in the enabling solutions Knowledge Management strategy, documentation and sharing, and build a talent pipeline to avoid individuals to become single point of failure due to niche knowledge.

Handle the training hub for all GBS solutions through centralised training facilitation which draws upon solution experts and solution teams to deliver training material and to conduct regular training sessions to ensure staff are kept up to date on system improvements, processes changes and new features stemming from enhancement or issue resolutions.

Continuous Improvement Accountabilities

Integrate incident management with a well-structured and easy to build knowledge base reflected in up-to-date training materials

Deliver actionable insights that can be used to improve user experience

Engage with the performance and solution leads for each product to manage the enhancement and improvement list and facilitate the business prioritisation for future technology releases

Actively participate in the development of the ‘circular solution management’ where issues and incidents are managed through improvements and continuous training offering to reduce issues from re-emerging

Essential Education & Experience:

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background

Track record of incident management role of strategic and wide-ranging (group-wide) solutions

Experiencing in developing sustain service models with strong focus on user experience and user engagement

Experience leading and managing a geographically dispersed multicultural team

Experience of leading major incident management resolution

Experience in delivering end user experience

Strong strategic attitude with a bias towards optimisation and consolidation of sustain services across a solution and process landscape

Ability to develop and lead global teams and leverage capabilities, cultures and attitude to optimise user support

Fluency in Business English

Strong Accounting and Control background with several years’ or equivalent experience within BP Accounting Reporting and Control roles

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Exceptional influencing skills and the ability to motivate cross-functional and diverse teams

Strong PMO and/or operating rigour are clear essentials for this role given the solid focus on process field and standard adherence required

Desirable Criteria:

Understanding of process and system solutions across two of the three main GBS process areas (Finance, Procurement, Customer)

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Customer centric thinking, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Accounting Controls, Incident Management, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, People Management, Project Management, Risk Management, SAP Master Data Governance, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.