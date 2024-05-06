Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



My Services Team Manager (Blackline Specialist)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Manage a team to provide functional user support to Finance & other Functions during the Month/Quarter end processes

Ensure the daily ticket review is conducted and that all critical tickets are identified each day, given immediate priority, and appropriate notifications are sent out to users

Frame the support for the finance data framework to ensure sufficient and timely support and to give assurance that defined use cases are operable and understood

Maintain FBW end-to-end close process documentation as a key input into the Enterprise Activity Model

Manage the oversight of transactional data flows from source systems into Finance Business Warehouse (FBW) and through to the Business Consolidation System (BCS) solutions for Group and Statutory consolidation

Manage communications to Submitters and Users related to close process, including but not limited to close instructions for each period, master data changes related to the Quarterly GRM updates, functionality changes due to enhancements or defect resolutions included in quarterly releases, High Priority incidents, and any other special instructions necessary to ensure the successful completion of each close cycle

Ensure team members have sufficient knowledge of the Harmonised Data Set and associated mapping structures to provide assurance of data integrity via monitoring of FBW data and associated data mappings

Provide the framework and guidance for conducting and acting upon the results of user groups for the finance systems and processes supported by the team

Support in the evaluation of system Change Requests and assist with design assurance, testing, sign-off and deployment into production

Prepare and conduct surveys, collect customer feedback, and evaluate improvement options

Support BSA quarterly cycles through process oversight, communication, user training and proactive engagement

What You will need to be successful:

Experience leading a global services team

Accountancy qualification (e.g. CIMA, CPA, ACA, ACCA)

Significant experience with FBW and Blackline is a must

Relevant work experience within the Finance team of a business, or relevant areas of the central Finance function

Knowledge of External Reporting and Business Reporting processes, including error correction, financial validation, and automated business controls

Experience with financial control processes within a business context

Comprehensive understanding of the end-to-end accounting close cycle

Knowledge of S4 HANA and Data Repositories

Team player attitude with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Excellent customer service skills and ability to develop a high performing customer service team

Understanding of General Ledger system transactional processing

Deep knowledge of SAP systems, especially BW, S4 Central Finance, BPC and BCS

Experience with service ticket management processes and SLAs is good to have

Knowledge of IFRS, SOx, with some understanding of other local statutory reporting requirements is good to have

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

