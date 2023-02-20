Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

The solutions designed in the Digital Solutions and Transformation organisation underpin processes that are critical to bp’s operations and compliance, to ensure that these processes are successfully executed requires the users to be well supported through training, accessible and responsive feedback from experts when new or unusual scenarios present themselves.



The role of the Enabling Solutions team is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to bp’s success, whilst striving to deliver the best user experience.





Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Global Digital Solutions & Transformation Team and advance your career as a

My Services & Portfolio Senior Manager



In this role, You will:

Strategic Service Development

Develop and maintain the approach to support and sustain business activities and processes for the strategic solutions owned by the Enabling Solutions team, with an initial focus on Finance solutions and expanding to Procurement and Customer.

Leverage existing capability and build a hub and spoke model in support of the different solutions, locations and processes.

Develop and implement acceptance criteria for new solutions e.g. MDG (SAP Master Data Governance), Period end close.

Lead and define the adoption and implementation of technology to enhance user experience, increase team efficiencies and improve product insights.

Lead the broader adoption of My Services for example generating a user portal for all engagement.

Incident Management Accountabilities

Lead an incident team.

Develop subject matter expertise and collaborate with the Finance / Procurement / Customer Solution teams to investigate, resolve and anticipate issues.

Ensure corrective actions are being put in place and lessons learnt are being applied.

Define and maintain the strategy and approach for training, business process support and major incident management.

Ensure timely resolutions by defining response and resolution SLA’s.

Keep end users informed throughout the incident management process.

Get regular end-user feedback and measure satisfaction levels.

Manage and maintain the Business Continuity Plan for the strategic solutions.

As part of GBS Finance solution ownership: Lead oversight activities required to operate the Group Close Process and BSA Cycle Manage user access rights and permissions.



People Management & Leadership Accountabilities

Manage costs, plans and forecasts for the My Services team.

Develop and maintain a global organisation and processes able to sustain business support activities for the solutions.

Actively participate in Knowledge Management strategy, documentation and sharing, and build a talent pipeline.

Manage the training hub through centralised training facilitation.

Continuous Improvement Accountabilities

Integrate incident management with a well-structured and easy to build knowledge base.

Provide actionable insights to improve user experience.

Engage with the performance and solution leads for each product to manage the enhancement and improvement list and facilitate the business prioritisation.

What You will need to do to be successful: