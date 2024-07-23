MyProcurement Lead

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The myProcurement Level 2 Lead role is responsible for delivering a strong user and supplier experience by managing and resolving complex procurement queries including identifying areas of improvement in the process. The main purpose of the role is to provide quality support to business end users and suppliers and ensure the compliant procurement process is adhered to.



Some your responsibilities include -

Acting as the 2nd line to identify, resolve and develop solutions to the most complex queries and systemic Operational problems which cannot be resolved by the 1st Level Support Team (Helpdesk)

Coaching the growth & development of the myProcurement team members, including taking the lead in organizing training / refresher learning sessions to new joiners and Level 1 helpdesk team, as and when required

Proactively deepening collaboration among myProcurement Level 2 team with Level 1 Helpdesk Teams and myProcurement Digital Experience team

Playing a key role in identifying areas of improvement across S2P processes and collaborating with various Operational Excellence teams e.g. myProcurement Digital Experience, S2C Excellence team and P2P Operational Excellence team to improve GBS Procurement’s ability to execute within Procurement systems and operations

Analyse data and conduct root cause analysis process designed to identify opportunities to improve GBS S2C and P2P procurement operations or processes with the goal of reducing the need for future support. Conducts RCA in case of ambiguous and difficult issues.

Supporting the myProcurement Manager in reporting, data analysis, insights and initiate actions to drive better performance and as inputs to the transformation / operational excellence priorities to reduce the volume of recurring tickets and improve overall user and supplier experience.

Driving training strategy to improve the users and suppliers’ understanding and knowledge on the procurement

Focalpoint for key deployments involving changes to Businesses, GBS S2C Procurement, P2P Procurement Operations and other areas as appropriate.

Supporting the myProcurement Manager in escalation handling and working with cross function teams for the highest priority issues/highest sensitivity cases

Contributing to the implementation of the Excellence & Experience and myProcurement organization’s strategy by delivering on the priorities of he organization