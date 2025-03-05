Mytilini Terminal Clerk

Job summary

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Let me tell you about the role

This role will be focused on the maintenance tasks of the terminal. The candidate will be responsible for the electronic maintenance management system and for all the maintenance tasks. Mainly, the candidate will perform some simple maintenance checks and coordinate with contractors that perform the main maintenance works. On top of that, the maintenance clerk is responsible or simple operations tasks like draining and bridger loading.

A robust maintenance management system to be in place and the level of equipment to be at a high level. This will require from the candidate some specific skills like commitment and organizational skills.

An engineering degree is mandatory for this role. Knowledge of English is required. Prior experience with maintenance and oil and gas will be considered a significant advantage,

The MFT team consists of three people, one of whom will be the maintenance clerk. The new candidate will report to the Terminal manager who is sitting on Athens, HO



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



