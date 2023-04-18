NEP Wells Engineer

bp - Where You Can Make a Difference
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for highly talented people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge ours and your thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!
We are looking for Wells Engineers with experience in Carbon Capture & Under Ground Storage to join the team.
About the Role
A challenging and exciting opportunity exists for You as a Wells Engineer working on bp’s flagship Northern Endurance Partnership Carbon Capture and Storage project.
NEP comprises the CO2 gathering network with surface and subsea pipelines, subsea infrastructure, existing and new subsea well.
This role will focus on completions, well integrity, and drilling activities on new and abandoned legacy wells. You will collaborate with the Unit Lead, the subsurface team, drilling and the completions engineering team in support of the appraisal and injection well program.
This role is a significant opportunity to operate and develop skills across disciplines. The role would suit a “generalist” Wells Engineer with a Completions bias. It is an opportunity for someone with a strong interest in CCUS to develop new knowledge and practice across disciplines while making significant contributions in bp’s aims to be carbon neutral.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education and Qualifications
Essential Experience and Attributes
Other Requirements
Desirable Experience
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!