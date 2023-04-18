NEP Wells Engineer

Job summary

bp - Where You Can Make a Difference

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for highly talented people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge ours and your thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!

We are looking for Wells Engineers with experience in Carbon Capture & Under Ground Storage to join the team.

About the Role

A challenging and exciting opportunity exists for You as a Wells Engineer working on bp’s flagship Northern Endurance Partnership Carbon Capture and Storage project.



NEP comprises the CO2 gathering network with surface and subsea pipelines, subsea infrastructure, existing and new subsea well.



This role will focus on completions, well integrity, and drilling activities on new and abandoned legacy wells. You will collaborate with the Unit Lead, the subsurface team, drilling and the completions engineering team in support of the appraisal and injection well program.



This role is a significant opportunity to operate and develop skills across disciplines. The role would suit a “generalist” Wells Engineer with a Completions bias. It is an opportunity for someone with a strong interest in CCUS to develop new knowledge and practice across disciplines while making significant contributions in bp’s aims to be carbon neutral.

Key Accountabilities

Delivery of well integrity assessments for input into CCS license evaluations, including potential remediation of integrity issues.

Providing technical guidance for qualitative and quantitative risk assessments related to CO2 and other fluid leakage from existing and future wells.

Understand Well control and process safety risks are managed in Well designs and operations leading to equipment specification and strong procedural practices.

Develops completion design, assess innovative technology identifying CO2-specific design aspects or deviations from Basis of Design

Develop Well time and cost estimates to support project FMs.

Assures the functional and technical specifications for tubulars, equipment, and sand face completion practices to deliver the expected reliability and well performance.

Ability to work in a fully integrated multi-disciplinary team recognizing the system-wide implications of CO2 flow assurance behavior.

Deliver safe, compliant, reliable, and competitive well designs.

Essential Education and Qualifications

Bachelor of Science Degree (or higher) in Engineering (preferably Mechanical, Chemical, or Petroleum).

Essential Experience and Attributes

Being kind and considerate – uphold bp Core Values and Behaviors.

Have the courage to take a contrary or unpopular position.

Previous experience in O&G industry.

Other Field specific: Completions Design, Interventions and Workover Engineering & Operations, Well Integrity.

Other Requirements

You will be based in either the Sunbury or Aberdeen offices.

10% or less travel offshore, some travel to other locations as required.

Desirable Experience

Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to work across functions (Wells, Projects, Operations, ResDev) to deliver and optimize new well delivery.

Proven ability to challenge conventional thinking and identify and apply innovative ideas to complex problems.

Proven ability to apply logic and broad business and technical criteria in making operations decisions.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!