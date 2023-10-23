Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for optimising an advantaged portfolio of assets and acting as the focal point between asset economists and front line traders, taking responsibility for generating value trading and optimisation income, providing financial markets advice and ensuring rigorous control procedures.



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The NGL Marketer role is the leader of their regional web and is responsible for gross margin generation, flow assurance to affiliates and third-parties, developing and executing a marketing plan to maximize the value for both equity and third party production through the use of regional webs. The Marketer is jointly responsible for managing the off-hub risk exposure for their individual business. The Marketer will use strong negotiation skills to implement annual contracting process as well as working with origination and trading to find new business growth opportunities.

This role sits from the Houston office in the Energy corridor.

Key Accountabilities

Demonstrate leadership within organization to deliver maximum results that are aligned with our off-hub trading framework, refinery needs and growth aspirations.

Optimize and provide flow assurance to equity and third-party producers and refiners.

Construct and execute propane and butane purchase and sales transactions to manage desired portfolio and exposure.

Implement a storage optimization strategy by buying advantaged supply, using leased storage facilities, providing risk management, and selling at optimal prices.

Develop and maintain key counterparty relationships across the NGL value chain to bring value for BP.

Develop and share market intelligence across the organization to strengthen BP’s domestic NGL market views.

Operate within BP’s trading guidelines and protocols and demonstrate excellence in internal control and compliance.

Build and maintain relationships across BP’s NGL team, refining organization and functional partners.

Essential Education

College Degree – BA/BS or similar

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

5+ years front office commercial experience

10+ years in Oil & Gas industry

Relevant commercial experience demonstrating critical thinking, risk/reward evaluation, commercial insights, deal structuring, financial acuity

Desirable criteria

Advanced degrees in fields of management, economics, finance, engineering

5+ years in liquid fuel marketing and logistics

3+ years of NGL experience

Detailed understanding of domestic NGL markets

Knowledge of deal approval protocols, credit, contracts, accounting

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Authenticity, Collaboration, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital Collaboration, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Digital Visualization, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Exposure Management, Influencing, Listening, Market Knowledge, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Presenting, Problem Solving, Statistics, Strategic Thinking {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.