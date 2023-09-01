Job summary

Global Lights Trading & Origination (GLights) is part of the Trading and Shipping (T&S) refining and products trading organization. GLights trades multiple commodities throughout the world, including natural gas liquids (NGLs) around bp upstream and downstream assets and with third parties. We have NGL traders in Houston, London and Singapore with representatives in regional offices throughout the world.This position based in Houston will be primarily focused on the origination, structuring, negotiation, and documentation of medium to long term agreements, including offtake, supply, marketing and throughput capacity arrangements throughout the NGL supply chain. This role requires managing third-party relationships with producers, infrastructure providers, wholesalers, retailers and consumers and day to day business interactions with bp traders, marketers and support functions.The role provides the opportunity to develop deep skills in strategic origination, business development, legal and contractual negotiations, joint ventures and low carbon initiatives.The NGL Originator will report to the Head of Origination - Houston.



Originate new business with key NGL producers, infrastructure owners, wholesalers, retailers, consumers and other targeted external third parties in North America, geographically focused on US Midwest, US Northeast and Western/Eastern Canadian markets.

Work with analytics, trading, off-hub marketing, and origination, both within NGLs and other parts of bp, to identify commercial opportunities and deal structures to offer to the marketplace.

Development and presentation of outside marketing materials, including target client mapping, pitch books, term sheets and conference materials.

Deliver a variety of physical transactions that include physical offtake, supply and marketing contracts, capacity throughput arrangements, low carbon solutions and operational agreements.

Execution of physical transactions in conjunction with internal team members, including structuring, commercial development, tax, legal, finance, regulatory, commodity risk, treasury, and credit to ensure compliance and optimal structure.

Demonstrate leadership through managing deal teams and enabling excellence throughout the assurance and approval processes.

NGL Trading and Marketing. Experience working with NGL marketers and traders and basic knowledge of North American markets with an emphasis on US Midwest and Northeast and Canadian Western and Eastern markets.

Physical NGL Operations experience with pipelines, fractionation, terminals, rail, trucks, and waterborne export operations.

Contract experience in drafting and negotiating legal documents including supply and offtake agreements, capacity throughput agreements and third-party marketing and asset management agreements.

Commercial Responsibility in developing and maintaining customer relationships.

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field.

MBA or other graduate degrees beneficial but not required.

Ambition and motivation to learn and contribute to the development of the NGL trading and marketing business on a medium to long term basis.

Commercial skills: capacity to manage existing client relationships and develop new markets to generate value for the bench and T&S platform.

Ability to motivate, influence and collaborate with wide range of team members and partners, both internally across bp, and externally.

Drive and Resilience. Proactively identify potential opportunities and persist in overcoming obstacles to deliver projects in a fast-paced trading environment.

Multi-tasking. ability to run several business opportunities in parallel with active participation in various aspects of the transaction life (origination, structuring, negotiation, approval, and implementation).

Experience in a physical commodity trading environment, and familiarity with T&S business development and assurance.

Experience with North American petrochemical markets and Mexico NGL markets

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



