Global Lights Trading & Origination (GLights) is part of the Trading and Shipping (T&S) refining and products trading organization. GLights trades multiple commodities throughout the world, including natural gas liquids (NGLs) around bp upstream and downstream assets and with third parties. We have NGL traders in Houston, London and Singapore with representatives in regional offices throughout the world. This position based in Houston will be primarily focused on the origination, structuring, negotiation, and documentation of medium to long term agreements, including offtake, supply, marketing and throughput capacity arrangements throughout the NGL supply chain. This role requires managing third-party relationships with producers, infrastructure providers, wholesalers, retailers and consumers and day to day business interactions with bp traders, marketers and support functions. The role provides the opportunity to develop deep skills in strategic origination, business development, legal and contractual negotiations, joint ventures and low carbon initiatives. The NGL Originator will report to the Head of Origination - Houston.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Consultative selling skills, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint venture structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills
