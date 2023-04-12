Job summary

Global Light-Ends (GLights) is within the Trading and Shipping (T&S) organization located with Refined Products Trading (RPT) and an aggregation of multiple commodities including: Gasoline, Gasoline Components, Ethanol, Naphtha, NGLs, Chemicals & Diluent. GLights remains one of the most successful RPT trading businesses with strong connectivity with Upstream, Downstream, and supported by excellent third-party relationships. GLights has traders in Chicago, Houston, London, and Singapore among other locations.

Market traders are responsible for representing bp in the commodity and financial markets. The NGL trader will initiate and execute trading strategies based on current economic, political, and financial conditions to deliver the financial plan of the book. It is the goal of GLights and Refining Products Trading - America to be the most respected energy supplier in the Americas.

The NGL trader should be highly motivated, driven and display a bias for action. He / she will also support a strong team culture of compliance and control in a trading environment that achieves outstanding results. The trader will make sound decisions based on business / trading risks and communicate these risks effectively within the T&S community.

Key accountabilities:

Identify, develop, and execute entrepreneurial trading strategies utilizing related instruments

Consistently generate fundamentally based and well thought out trading ideas in the NGL markets

Conduct continual dialogue with market participants and develop a close work relationship with internal and external partners

Fully monetize arbitrage and market structure opportunities by taking speculative NGL positions in both the physical and paper markets

Actively contribute/participate to the global LPG fundamental view

Keep abreast of related regulations to ensure trading remains fully compliant and to identify opportunities to extract incremental value

Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail on trade entry and exposure management

Help develop the strategic vision on how to build and sustainably grow the NGL book

Provide coverage for other books as needed and support cross-commodity initiatives and price support to our derivative sales team

Update forward curves and identify new and emerging trading opportunities as the market develops

Demonstrate leadership through actions and mentor other traders on bench

Essential experience:

Experienced NGL physical / paper trader with a minimum 6 years of experience or relevant industry experience

Strong bias for action and ability to handle simple transaction without supervision

Proven ability to build networks & influence others

Experienced in managing counterparty and customer relationships

Detailed knowledge of the NGL supply & trading industry

Ability to think creatively, under-pressure and adapt to a changing environment

Strong analytical and numeracy skills, commercial mindset and attention to detail.

Knowledge of operations and origination (business development) activities

Knowledge of regulatory framework, fundamental balances and quality parameters for NGLs globally

Experience in planning & performance processes

Bachelor's degree required

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!