NOJV Asset Manager - Australia

Job summary

The Non Operated Joint Venture Asset Manager - Australia is responsible for the overall efficient and effective stewardship of ongoing operations and future development of NOJV Production assets within Australia.



This role with support provided by core and extended NOJV team within the entities, is the single point of accountability for creating and protecting BP value from the NOJV Assets and for managing BP’s NOJV risk exposure; with a key purpose of integration of North West Shelf divisional and functional activities.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Responsible for supporting the development and endorsement of a long-term NOJV asset strategy which is detailed in the Area Development Plans for NOJV Assets and coordinated across the value chain; aligned with Regional Strategy and Operator’s Plans.

• Serve as the key relationship point of contact for the operator and other co-owners within the NOJV and manage BP's interest in the NOJV Asset by:

focusing on ensuring the safety, integrity and reliability of the asset infrastructure;

strongly influencing Operator to deliver year on year improvement in safety performance;

ensuring the disciplined progression of supply projects; and

Utilizing bp SMEs, identify, evaluate and support new opportunities and facilitate areas of collaboration, both internally and with Operator to improve the NOJV Asset business, e.g. Safety learning, operating efficiencies, commercial options.

• Following the Entity and Group Risk Policies, accountable for delivery and functional assurance of the exposure risk assessment associated with BP’s interest in the NOJV and development of exposure management plans.• Understand and manage legal/contractual rights and obligations in the JV agreements.• With input from the multi-discipline asset team, provide review and input on defining the annual objectives, achievements and targets into the Operator’s Annual Plan.• Identify Key Focus Areas and Key Performance Indicators to influence the Operator and other co-owners and coordinate annual and longer-term plan delivery.• Ensure that internal approvals and external responses to Operator are accurately and timely provided.• Facilitate the implementation of NOJV standards, processes and best practices across the multi-function NOJV support team for the delivery of NOJV value and management of risk exposure.• Ensure all NOJV support team members have clear and relevant objectives, accountabilities are clearly defined and aligned with the asset plans and deliverables are measurable against plans.• Financial or Technical discipline tertiary qualifications required.• Significant experience in the LNG business.• Strong leadership experience with leading high performance teams.• Strong interpersonal skills with ability to influence across a range of teams, stakeholders, and senior leadership.• Experience managing external and internal stakeholder relationships and representing BP in external forums.• Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.• Generous salary package including annual bonus program.• 12% superannuation.• Share options and fuel discounts.• Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.