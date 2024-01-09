NOJV & Asset Manager Biofuels Growth

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



As part of the Biofuels Growth Team you will work as the Non-Operated Joint Venture & Asset Manager across the global portfolio to manage existing investments for global partnerships and act as a centre of expertise (COE) for best practice. The role will report to the Head of Global Portfolio.Building and maintaining strong interfaces within bp but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive or financial partners. The job requires strong commercial & negotiation skills, a track record in asset management, excellent communication skills, a good understanding of technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as good project management skills and the ability to work with different partners internally and externally.



Key Accountabilities

Overseeing all aspects of joint venture development within the biofuels growth team, acting as a centre of expertise for biofuels growth by sharing standard methodology, providing governance support and peer review (deal structuring, standard models & templates, lessons learned processes & onboarding)

Ensuring best practice for origination of opportunities that will progress via joint venture – steering and inputting to biofuels growth team activities

Coordinating and integrating the activities of supporting functional teams, e.g. the JV set-up / execution team in T&S, NOJV Solutions team, etc – ensuring appropriate prioritisation within the projects portfolio and connectivity across the teams

Overseeing the management of live joint ventures, supporting shareholder teams (board directors and shareholder rep / asset managers) from across the biofuels growth team

Maintaining a close connection with key bp technical and functional experts, and coordinating ongoing support to specific NOJVs as required

Working closely with Finance on reporting and long-term planning around JVs

Establishing and managing an interaction model for biofuels growth ways of working with other bp groups globally

Issues management, anticipating and responding to stakeholder needs – mobilising project and broader-business leaders where appropriate

Very commercial, pro-active and driven person

Understanding of Asset / Partnership / NOJV Management

Good analytical, presentation & facilitation skills

Experience in managing projects internally as well as externally including governance and stakeholder engagement

Ability to see the bigger picture, overcome challenges & stay goal focused

Ability to prioritise and respond to dynamic situations and changing policy landscape

Standout colleague and excellent interpersonal skills

Confident in engaging senior external & internal partners

Open to new challenges & confident working in a constantly evolving environment and handling uncertainties

Ability to grasp low carbon policy

Experience managing or operating within joint ventures

Experience within the Bioenergy industry

Good understanding of the integrated energy value chain

Technical & chemical process understanding a clear plus

Understanding of project finance and M&A

Background in low carbon policy or advocacy

External networks in the energy & finance industry

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



