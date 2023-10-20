NOJV Co-ordination Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The NOJV Coordination Manager is the interface between bp and our diverse and extensive portfolio of Non-Operated Joint Ventures (NOJVs), providing technical and operational expertise and sharing best practice.This role requires a senior leader who can influence our NOJV portfolio to promote safe, reliable and efficient operations and, within governance allowances. They will play a key part in NOJV specific networks and performance management processes, bringing risk and operational insights and challenges where required.The role provides a gateway for managing the technical services to and from the NOJVs with a focus on value and exposure risk protection, including effective cost recovery. This accountability extends to ensuring that interfaces between the various supporting enablers (P&O and I&E) are defined and effectively managed to enable successful delivery of such matters as Annual Work Plan & Budgets for respective NOJVs.This is an incredible opportunity for someone to broaden their operational and engineering and industry knowledge. It can be based out of either Sunbury or Aberdeen and will involve up to 40% travel.



Job Description:

Support the strategy and direction of NOJV Solution as an active part of the leadership team, with a view to protecting and supporting value to bp.

Partner with the shareholder / Asset Manager teams, provide production insights for the resilient hydrocarbon NOJVs to inform on production opportunities and risks.

Provide guidance and oversight on operational and technical issues. Help to influence improved operating fundamentals and promote a focus on operating discipline into NOJVs. Provide technical support and guidance to the NOJV exposure risk process in service of quality risk management plans.

Lead the Technical Support team to filter, coordinate and control the delivery of technical service on behalf of the NOJVs. Drive effective cost recovery, through wider bp network.

Contribute to the NOJV performance insights process and lead such tasks as technical assurance of the NOJVs where governance and access permits.

Provide incident investigation support within NOJV ‘operations’ arena either directly or via wider bp SMEs. Act as the conduit for sharing findings back into bp, where contractually permitted.

Share innovative practices with NOJVs in the matter of transformation, technology, and digital insights (within IP boundaries). Routinely assess which technologies could be deployed into NOJVs to enhance safe, reliable, and efficient operations. Lead sharing workshops and engagements with NOJVs.

Positively influence and maximise the safety and financial performance by ensuring the best people and skills are deployed into our NOJVs. Partner with P&C, promote NOJV secondment as a career choice. Drive a transparent and fair secondment management process Advocate on behalf of the NOJVs for the right people.

About you!

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in engineering or similar with significant experience in an operations role. including operations leadership.

A credible partner, based on your extensive knowledge and experience of energy and oil and gas production and downstream businesses (ideally bp), value models and activity sets. A clear cultural awareness, able to demonstrate adaptability, diversity and sensitivity to situations where a traditional bp operated approach might not be appropriate.

Capable of navigating ambiguous organisational or technical challenges, bring clarity and alignment to situations often involving multiple collaborators.

Able to work simultaneously with multiple team members, handling and influencing a diverse set of requests, determining which can be delivered by the NOJV coordination manager and immediate team, which require specific SME expertise, including limiting work and robustly focusing on value.

A clear awareness of value and risk drivers impacting a diverse range of international third-party operations with the ability to identify and articulate priorities, balancing these against competing bp demands.

An enthusiasm to work with multiple cultures and deliver support on an equitable basis irrespective of ethnicity, gender, language, and religion.

A passion to make NOJVs a great place to work and a valid career choice.

A lateral thinker with exceptional communication and influencing skills and a track record of delivery through action-orientated and value-based decisions; built on trusted relationships and interaction.

It would also be helpful to have experience of new energies.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commissioning, start-up and handover, Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Recovery, Gas Production, Influencing, Maintenance general, Oil and Gas Production, Operating Agreements, Operating Model, Operations contracting strategies, Operations readiness planning, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Start-up execution, Start-up planning, Technical Services, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.