NOJV Commercial Advisor, Value Generation

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Non-Operated Joint Ventures (NOJV’s) form a material and continuously evolving part of bp’s portfolio, generating over two thirds of bp’s free cash flow and providing bp with a presence in more than 45 countries. To achieve bp’s vision to ‘become a recognised industry leader in NOJV management’, NOJV Solutions – a team of subject matter experts – has been created with the goal of providing help, support, guidance to bp’s NOJV community and assurance of projects involving NOJVs.The NOJV Commercial Advisor will be a member of this team and will have a special accountability for implementing a multi-year programme in value management.



Many NOJVs rely on their shareholder/owner companies for the provision of certain services. The primary responsibility of the Commercial Advisor will be to manage commercial aspects of the owner provided services to NOJVs.

Lead the commercial aspects of the intercompany re-charges from bp Group to NOJV: Facilitate the creation of a framework for the provision of technical and other relevant services by bp to NOJVs, covering both the existing JVs and the projects in the business development hopper. Organise the commercial aspects of the delivery of services – work closely with and support the Asset Managers to be responsible for the end to end process. Put in place best practices, improve the management of these arrangements. Review the existing JV agreements and identify and implement additional value monetisation opportunities. Working closely with the NOJV Solutions Technical Services and Planning and integration teams to understand supply and demand, standardise contractual framework and track contract performance.

Portfolio management: support VP NOJV Commercial & Governance in preparation and materiality matrices for the bp Entities.

Support Senior Manager NOJV Governance in: the work with asset managers on JV performance management and influencing plans, products and tools that NOJV Solutions team produces for the existing Joint Ventures.



The role requires deep and broad commercial expertise across a range of business activities including oil, gas, wind, solar and transportation. Experience of working with and / or within Non-operated Joint Ventures is a must, as is an ability to influence senior collaborators. The NOJV Commercial Advisor will work closely with Legal, Finance, Procurement, Tax, Business Development and P&C.

Tangible returns for bp

Improved asset performance from services being provided that might otherwise have been missed

Improved relationships with Operators , including potentially creating a virtuous cycle with Operators or JV management, leading to increased access and visibility, and an improved influencing environment generally.

Reduced time wastage by making the process of re-charging more efficient; currently there is significant complexity and lack of repeatability around re-charging.

Relationship management : Good understanding of the NOJV Posture Model. The successful candidate will systematise the approach to JV management across the portfolio.

Monetise and deliver value through realising opportunities: For shareholder provided services - establish and standardize the recharge processes and pricing mechanisms across the portfolio(with support from bp SMEs) Liaise with other bp functions (legal, finance, procurement, tax, P&C, ARC) Assist asset managers and shareholder teams with their annual budget process, and optimise the economic returns Where appropriate participate in NOJV performance management conversations (materiality matrices)

JV Agreements and other Governance documents : NOJV agreements to identify and systematise provisions allowing cost recovery for services provided to the NOJVs by bp. Document the process for the cost recharges and help its implementation for NOJVs. Create and maintain an inventory for all JV governance documents to support the development of materiality matrices and other portfolio management tools (for upgrading and restructuring)

Visibility : support asset managers and the Senior Manager, NOJV Governance on NOJV Influencing Plans. Liaise, present and update to relevant key leaders eg. NOJV Solutions LT, peers and counterparts at bp functions, etc. Be a visible champion and ‘go to’ person for all matters relating to NOJV value generation. Establish relationships with NOJV-facing teams and the NOJV Solutions’ ‘Ecosystem’ of subject matter experts. Leverage relationships to provide relevant help, support, guidance and where required, assurance, to teams when it is needed. Advocate for improvements in NOJV value management in formal and informal meetings with senior leaders. Represent the NOJV Solutions in calls and meetings with a wide range of collaborators.

Simplification agenda : Work with collaborators and Asset teams to continuously improve the system and embed change through multiple annual cycles and across all affected bp businesses and teams. Deliver within the constraints of available NOJV resources and expertise set by the organisation

Strategic agenda: support all areas of the bp strategy by helping provide the services to our JVs, as aligned with bp strategy.

Degree in Economics, Finance, or Engineering.

Commercial savvy.

Good determination to see the full cycle of this job, and ability at delivery the results and proactively deal with any logistical challenges.

Deep knowledge of working with Operated or Non-operated Joint Ventures, either in an JV-facing team or as a secondee into a JV.

Extensive relevant experience in contract, service provision or procurement.

Considerable community and stakeholder management experience, building ways of working, frameworks or management systems, and energizing others to deliver through them.

Strong people skills, influencing skills and emotional intelligence.

