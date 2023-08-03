NOJV Engineering & Integrity Lead

Responsible for managing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.
Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for managing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
bp holds equity in some 340 Non-Operated Joint Ventures (NOJV) across our group activities, these NOJVs contribute significantly to the cash flow of the bp group; approximately 50%. bpSolutions hosts capability to support the success of the NOJV portfolio by the provision of technical services; including coordination, prioritisation, direct technical support and risk management to the NOJVs on a need’s basis. A great opportunity has been created for an experience individual with skills and understanding of engineering and integrity management to join the team providing technical support. The support is primarily focused on our resilient hydrocarbon NOJV portfolio, however is not restricted to this and support is provided across P&O, L&LCE, T&S and C&P hosted NOJVs. This presents much variety to the work, with exposure to a wide range of NOJVs business types and operating models. Success in the role is where an individual blends a strong understanding of engineering and integrity management techniques with strong relationship building and influencing skills. The role is hosted in bpSolutions, however is deployed to the newly evolved NOJV Solutions (formally NOJV CoE) where the successful candidate will be exposed to a wide range of demands and thinking associated with supporting our global NOJV portfolio
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education
Degree in relevant Engineering field
Chartered or Professional Engineer status or equivalent
Essential experience and job requirements
Desirable criteria
Additional information
Individuals should ideally hold a strong engineering background in oil & gas, however other candidates with a wider technical background should apply given the nature of our expending NOJV portfolio.Location is ideally UK, however location is not deemed a contrast for the role.Individuals should expect to travel in this role, with a number of site visits globally.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Planning, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload prioritization
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.