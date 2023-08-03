NOJV Engineering & Integrity Lead

Job summary

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Responsible for managing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.



bp holds equity in some 340 Non-Operated Joint Ventures (NOJV) across our group activities, these NOJVs contribute significantly to the cash flow of the bp group; approximately 50%. bpSolutions hosts capability to support the success of the NOJV portfolio by the provision of technical services; including coordination, prioritisation, direct technical support and risk management to the NOJVs on a need’s basis. A great opportunity has been created for an experience individual with skills and understanding of engineering and integrity management to join the team providing technical support. The support is primarily focused on our resilient hydrocarbon NOJV portfolio, however is not restricted to this and support is provided across P&O, L&LCE, T&S and C&P hosted NOJVs. This presents much variety to the work, with exposure to a wide range of NOJVs business types and operating models. Success in the role is where an individual blends a strong understanding of engineering and integrity management techniques with strong relationship building and influencing skills. The role is hosted in bpSolutions, however is deployed to the newly evolved NOJV Solutions (formally NOJV CoE) where the successful candidate will be exposed to a wide range of demands and thinking associated with supporting our global NOJV portfolio

Key Accountabilities

Provides guidance on estimating resourcing effort, including developing and agreeing scopes of work.

Interacts with the NOJV Asset Managers / NOJV Technical Tags on specific technical support requests to shape the request / service.

Provides short cycle access to NOJVs on technical specialism, to guide and advise.

Leads on / delivers technical support to the NOJV on agreed scope, including leading small teams of technical expertise dependent on the scope of work.

Contributes to the NOJV technical assurance efforts, including visits, reviews and audits.

Contributes to the NOJV technical performance insights, including technical risks mitigations and the NOJV Exposure Risk process.

Maintains relations with wider field on technical developments and opportunities, feeding these opportunities to support the success of NOJVs.

Support the cost recovery of services.

Is a member of NOJV Solutions (formally NOJV CoE), helping support the success of bp’s NOJV portfolio.

Act as the SME for area of specialism (engineering and integrity management).

Essential Education

Degree in relevant Engineering field

Chartered or Professional Engineer status or equivalent

Essential experience and job requirements

Experience working in cross discipline/ facilities engineering positions (in oil and gas)

Demonstrable experience of undertaking pragmatic multi-discipline decision making in a key engineering role.

Understanding of industry practices, with a willingness to accept ‘other’ ways of doing things; provided risk is managed.

Track record of delivery and demonstrable leadership and influencing skills.Ability to communicate effectively with all levels, including a strong appreciation of culture needs.

Track record of fostering relationships and maintaining a stakeholder network.

Desirable criteria

Has worked across a range of oil and gas industries, including onshore, offshore, refining, LNG.

Has exposure to NOJVs and understand the basic archetypes.

A good understanding of risk processes, and ability to partner with S&ORA.Ability to work with a high degree of autonomy, including goal setting and improvements delivery

Additional information

Individuals should ideally hold a strong engineering background in oil & gas, however other candidates with a wider technical background should apply given the nature of our expending NOJV portfolio.Location is ideally UK, however location is not deemed a contrast for the role.Individuals should expect to travel in this role, with a number of site visits globally.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Planning, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload prioritization



