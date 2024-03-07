NOJV Manager - Gulf of Mexico

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

bp’s deepwater business in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) delivers material cash flow and earnings from five operated hubs and four non-operated hubs. Approximately a quarter of bp’s net production in the GoM comes from its interests in Non-Operated Joint Ventures (NOJVs).

bp’s NOJV business in the GoM includes premier assets and is very active with base management activity, new well delivery, seismic acquisition, major projects and subsea tie-backs, and exploration. This activity aims to manage decline and sustain production into the next decade.

About the role:

The NOJV Manager is a senior level leader responsible for managing bp’s interests in all producing NOJVs in the GoM including four Shell operated platforms and a tie-back to an Oxy operated platform. This includes overseeing ongoing operations and progressing future developments. With support from a core and extended NOJV team with cross-Enabler representation, the NOJV Manager is the single point of accountability for creating and protecting value for bp and managing bp’s NOJV risk exposure.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Strong leadership and people management skills, with the ability to create a vision for direct and extended teams and track record for developing capability.

Strong interpersonal, networking and communication skills and able to make a significant contribution to finance and business leadership teams while offering sound, independent advice.

Experience in senior leadership roles requiring extensive integration and internal/ external stakeholder management.

Ability to interpret and communicate contractual information with clarity to multi-disciplinary teams and provide insights to enhance and protect value.

Ability to deal with fast changing business needs, including co-owner strategies and the competitive landscape in the market.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Ability to influence and build consensus and engagement with key stakeholders at all levels and across organizational boundaries.

Additionally, it would be advantageous if you had:

Experience managing NOJVs.

Key accountabilities:

Develop Area Development Plans (ADPs) for the unincorporated NOJV Assets aligned with GoM Business strategy and operator’s depletion and renewal plans.

Support bp’s member representative in managing bp’s interest in the Marine Well Containment Company, an incorporated NOJV.

Own key relationships with operators and co-owners.

Engage with the GoM Business Leadership Team and the NOJV Solutions team to share strategy, plans, performance, key findings, challenges and requests for support.

Act as the NOJV Risk Responsible Owner (RPO) accountable for coordinating NOJV risk management and conformance with the NOJV risk management procedure and managing exposure risks for the NOJV assets on behalf of the GoM Senior Vice President.

Manage legal and compliance risks (e.g. Competition & Anti-Trust, Anti-Bribery & Corruption, Conflicts of Interest).

Ensure agreements, contracts and dispute settlements related to NOJVs are negotiated and completed in line with bp practices and standards and understand and manage bp’s rights and obligations in the agreements.

Ensure robust and consistent investment governance and assurance processes.

Define annual objectives, milestones and targets for the Annual Operating Plan (AOP) which are aligned with the Business and Enabler plans.

Identify Key Focus Areas performance metrics to influence the operator and other co-owners and track annual and longer-term plan delivery.

Facilitate the implementation of NOJV standards, processes and best practices across the multi-Enabler NOJV team.

Ensure all NOJV support team members have clear and meaningful objectives, accountabilities are clearly defined and aligned with the asset plans and deliverables are measurable against plans.

Monitor and review NOJV team’s performance (effectiveness, consistency, adherence to standards and practices).

Provide input to performance and development conversations with all team members; recognize and reward strong contributions and behaviours.

Review succession plans and assure discipline health across the NOJV teams.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



