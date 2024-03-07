NOJV Manager - Gulf of Mexico

Entity:Production & Operations
bp’s deepwater business in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) delivers material cash flow and earnings from five operated hubs and four non-operated hubs. Approximately a quarter of bp’s net production in the GoM comes from its interests in Non-Operated Joint Ventures (NOJVs).
bp’s NOJV business in the GoM includes premier assets and is very active with base management activity, new well delivery, seismic acquisition, major projects and subsea tie-backs, and exploration. This activity aims to manage decline and sustain production into the next decade.
About the role:
The NOJV Manager is a senior level leader responsible for managing bp’s interests in all producing NOJVs in the GoM including four Shell operated platforms and a tie-back to an Oxy operated platform. This includes overseeing ongoing operations and progressing future developments. With support from a core and extended NOJV team with cross-Enabler representation, the NOJV Manager is the single point of accountability for creating and protecting value for bp and managing bp’s NOJV risk exposure.
Essential experience and job requirements:
Strong leadership and people management skills, with the ability to create a vision for direct and extended teams and track record for developing capability.
Strong interpersonal, networking and communication skills and able to make a significant contribution to finance and business leadership teams while offering sound, independent advice.
Experience in senior leadership roles requiring extensive integration and internal/ external stakeholder management.
Ability to interpret and communicate contractual information with clarity to multi-disciplinary teams and provide insights to enhance and protect value.
Ability to deal with fast changing business needs, including co-owner strategies and the competitive landscape in the market.
Strong problem-solving skills.
Ability to influence and build consensus and engagement with key stakeholders at all levels and across organizational boundaries.
Additionally, it would be advantageous if you had:
Experience managing NOJVs.
Key accountabilities:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management
