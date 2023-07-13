NOJV Senior Carbon and Sustainability Advisor

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Grade G Non-operated Joint Ventures (‘NOJVs’) form a material and continuously evolving part of bp’s portfolio with a presence in more than 46 countries. To achieve bp’s vision to ‘become a recognised industry leader in NOJV management’, an NOJV COE team of subject matter experts has been created with the goal of providing help, support, guidance, and self-verification to bp’s NOJV community. The Senior Carbon and Sustainability advisor will report to VP Carbon and Sustainability RC&S and NOJV CoE and be member of the NOJV Centre of Expertise team and will support the delivery and implementing a multi-year programme to deliver on bp’s Carbon and Sustainability ambitions and aims as they relate to NOJVs. We are looking for a Senior Carbon and Sustainability Advisor to support developing and implementing a multi-year strategy to improve governance of, and collaboration with bp’s 300+ NOJVs on the energy transition, carbon and sustainability and support new business development relating to NOJV opportunities. They will contribute towards design and embed a bp-wide framework for improving the carbon and sustainability competency of NOJV-facing staff including Directors, Asset Managers, Risk Process Owners and Business Developers. The role requires deep technical expertise in Carbon and Sustainability across a range of operating activities including oil, gas, solar, wind and transportation. This is a material role looking to energize a community of 1000+ bp employees who work with NOJVs, so that they share, learn, and adopt NOJV carbon and sustainability best practice for the long-term.

Carbon & Sustainability Ambitions and Aims: Lead on the co-ordination of bp’s activity to deliver on the NOJV parts of its Carbon and Sustainability Ambition and Aims and wider Sustainable fit in support to VP C&S . In particular; co-ordinate bp’s activity to influence NOJVs on Methane (Aim 4), Human Rights (Aim 12), biodiversity (Aim 16) and a wider sustainable fit.

SME for C&S for NOJV Business development including Due Diligence assessment and GIAAP Sustainability deliverables.

Lead on developing and enhancing how C&S risk management is addressed as part of the broader NOJV Risk Procedure, development C&S Tools and guides for NOJV Risk Exposure management including areas related Carbon, Biodiversity, human rights a climate risk exposure.

Lead on the development and implementation of a NOJV C&S and NOJV GHG’s emission verification approach in collaboration with SS&V and HSE&C.

Supports coordination and performance management of RC&S Sustainability Plan including NOJV aspects of the RC&S Sustainability Plan.

Lead the coordination and development of Carbon and Sustainability influencing plans in collaboration with our NOJV shareholder teams for our prioritised NOJVs.

Lead on the development of C&S training offer tailored to bp’s NOJV shareholder community in collaboration with P&C, SS&V and HSE&C

Serve as a point of contact for NOJV’s within our businesses, P&O, G&LCE, C&P, T&S and integrator entity RC&S to provide add hoc C&S SME support such as planning and delivery of Sustainability/Decarbonisation outreach to NOJV operators and shareholder teams, NOJV risk assessment and ‘first line’ self-verification of NOJV carbon and sustainability activity.

Industry collaborations: work with VP C&S to provide support in bp’s engagements with NOJV partners, industry bodies (e.g. Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGM)or the Methane Guiding Principles initiative (MGP)), IOGP, and NGOs (e.g. Environmental Defence Fund or UN Environmental Programme) including

Support bp’s OGMP obligations to influence all in scope NOJV to develop and OGMP implementation plan aligning with OGMP framework to deliver higher level of Methane reporting and monitoring by end of 2025.

NOJV C&S Systems and Processes: support the development and coordination of implementation of the NOJV Carbon & Sustainability systems, guides and tools for the full life cycle of Business development, Project, operational phase and Decommissioning.

Track and assure progress of NOJVs against C&S ambitions and aims carbon reduction and sustainability incl. labour rights, modern day slavery and biodiversity

Degree in a Carbon or Sustainability related discipline, Engineering or Science.

Passion and drive relating to decarbonisation and care for our planet and people.

Deep technical experience in a Carbon or Sustainability role with knowledge of Carbon & Sustainability and regulatory systems, standards, and policy in the energy industry.

Strong GHG, Carbone and Methane skill

Strong people skills, influencing skills and emotional intelligence.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Air quality management, Biodiversity management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



