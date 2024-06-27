Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



NPI & Lifecycle Analyst

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Drive and tracks New Product Introduction related Key Performance Indicator during implementation

Support the evolution of an existing mapping tool that provides medium to long-term formulation and raw material change insights to the wider teams, supporting network optimisation activities

Develop an approach to data management that allows easy access to, and interrogation of data associated with NPI activities to support decision making and to indicate/predict current and future project performance

Ensure data is accurate and robust, and can be used to underpin key decisions with significant impact for the organisation

Provide insight to how to improve the quality and robustness of the New Product Introduction and Lifecycle process through analysis and general support to the NPI and LC Manager

Lead the setup of presentation material necessary for a successful Product Management Review and Regional Supply Review

Manage all demand and inventory status reports for product phase in and phase out plans

Input ideas for continuous improvement action plans to the NPI and LC Manager

Contribute to achieving individual, team and organisational targets

Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems

Exhibit strong Team Player characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times.

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external stakeholders

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

What You will need to be successful:

Knowledge and experience of New Product Introduction and Lifecycle management and a good understanding of its importance to the business

High degree of computer literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools (e.g. MI/SAP Business Objects)

Extensive experience/knowledge in data transformation using advanced formulas (index, match, vlookup, ranges, getpivotdata, if, countif, offset etc.) – confidency with pivot tables, calculated fields, linking files, named ranges and conditional formatting

Familiarity with VBA, with the ability to edit scripts and/or write their own and extend their knowledge using online or other sources

Experience in generating reports, analytics dashboards in Excel preferably (or Power BI/Tableau)

Any other scripting language like R/Python which could help on the automation and efficiency of data transformation and report generation would be welcome

Knowledge and use of SAP and preferably APO

Ability to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting demands, optimizing resources and responding to fast changing circumstances.

Proficiency in English

Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with proven capability and potential to make a significant contribution to the business.

Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities

High level of customer focus

Continuous improvement mind-set

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



