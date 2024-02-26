NZ Convenience & Operations Performance Advisor

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We’re looking for a Convenience & Operations Advisor responsible for advising the NZ Operations & Trading Senior Manager (and direct team) across the total operations and trading portfolio through close partnership with functional leaders to exceed financial objectives by proactively providing analytics, insights, advice and recommendations for executable interventions all with consideration operations teams.

The role will also be responsible for tracking and provide assurance on performance & delivery of strategic initiatives within the NZ Operations & Trading team. Supporting the ongoing management and evolution of the Total Store Offer and own the ongoing management and evolution of the retail dashboard and other key performance reports that support the delivery of the NZ Operations & Trading teams’ delivery. The role will also be responsible for:

Track and provide assurance on performance & delivery of strategic initiatives within Convenience Trading & Operations in NZ

Work with Finance to develop and implement standard and structured performance KPI dashboards and frameworks to drive effective performance conversations.

Apply external benchmarking and norms to determine what good looks like to drive and shape performance.

This individual will also work within a Community of Practice within M&C ANZ to build & share best practice data analysis, commercial insights & performance advisory approaches to enable M&C ANZ to continue optimising the ‘how’ in our approach, behind our strategy execution.

What you can expect in the role:

An emphasis on Safety compliance: Actively contribute to a strong safety culture at bp. Complete SLPs on a regular basis and actively participate in programs such as ‘winning together’.

A genuine customer-centric approach: Ensure the customer is front of mind as part of any/all decision making. Ensure performance is an exercise in doing the things we need to do to ensure we achieve the outputs we want to achieve (eg, inputs and outputs). This includes monitoring and analyse performance metrics vs plan and promote timely interventions.

Influence growth of our Retail business: Ensure key collaborators apply sound operational management principles, leveraging data and insights to accelerate growth and/or identify (and subsequently close) gaps to plan.

Build a performance culture: Support strong bias for action and performance and be a strong voice and advocate for a ‘do-learn-do’ and agile attitude. Ensure key collaborators (and decision makers) leverage data and customer insights when it comes to the offer and CX.

Collaborate and partner with key internal & external partnerships: Collaboration with finance, deliver and implement the NZ Operations & Trading performance framework.