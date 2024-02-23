NZ Food & Merchandise Manager

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We’re looking for a Food and Merchandise Manager leading a large team of category managers (food and merchandise) and technical experts to develop, implement and grow a high quality, customer centric convenience offer across New Zealand. This will require you to leverage effective leadership & influence capabilities across both internal and external collaborator groups (e.g., Marketing, Operations and Suppliers) to achieve our convenience offer strategic ambitions for New Zealand.

This role will report to the Operations and Trading Manager NZ and is accountable for the operational (safety, people, customer, commercial) performance. Will hold decision rights for local business within approved strategy and capex/ revex/ HR DoA including:

Overseeing the implementation of merch/food safety practices, risk identification & mitigation

Responsible for region-based P/L, making decisions to commercial, safety and operational objectives are achieved.

What you can expect in the role:

Safety-first mindset: Support the safe and reliable implementation of food and merch safety practices, including the reduction of food safety hazards. Drive compliance to relevant food safety standards and legislation and ensure systematic food safety risk identification and mitigation. Data-driven: Ensure application of a ‘do-learn-do’ attitude. Foster a team of professionals where leveraging data and customer insights is the norm and a data led approach drives systematic changes in product, price, promotion, and processes.

Support the safe and reliable implementation of food and merch safety practices, including the reduction of food safety hazards. Drive compliance to relevant food safety standards and legislation and ensure systematic food safety risk identification and mitigation. Data-driven: Ensure application of a ‘do-learn-do’ attitude. Foster a team of professionals where leveraging data and customer insights is the norm and a data led approach drives systematic changes in product, price, promotion, and processes. Performance-driven: Monitor and analyse performance metrics vs plan and define/implement timely interventions. Provide timely and effective solutions to deliver continuous improvement across all KPI’s. Deliver the strategy, prescribed actions and plans. Strategy development & execution: Oversee all aspects of the convenience offer and play a key role in development of cross-functional strategic initiatives including (but not limited to) P2W, concept stores, partnerships and innovation.

Monitor and analyse performance metrics vs plan and define/implement timely interventions. Provide timely and effective solutions to deliver continuous improvement across all KPI’s. Deliver the strategy, prescribed actions and plans. Strategy development & execution: Oversee all aspects of the convenience offer and play a key role in development of cross-functional strategic initiatives including (but not limited to) P2W, concept stores, partnerships and innovation. Stakeholder management & influence: Manage senior level relationships with strategic suppliers across New Zealand and ensure appropriate Joint Business Plans are in place to support long term sales growth.

Manage senior level relationships with strategic suppliers across New Zealand and ensure appropriate Joint Business Plans are in place to support long term sales growth. Safety & compliance mindset: Support provision of technical expertise on food service equipment, processes, packaging and consumables including sustainability initiatives, and food merchandising.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification in in either Marketing, Commerce, Business or related discipline

Strong personal impact that inspires and motivates a diverse team

Highly developed commercial nous and understanding of end to end business operations

Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement

Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking.

Highly competent in communication and influencing.

Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as MS OneNote and Teams

Proven experience in food service, food retail operations, or equivalent.

Deep understanding of the food and ingredient supply market in NZ

Strong understanding of Convenience Retail developed through sound experience in Foodservice, Food Retail Operations and/or Category Management

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.