Responsible for managing a large team to ensure delivery of HSSE, financial profitability, growth performance objectives and efficient retail operations, holding accountability for the execution of a high quality retail offer and related strategic initiatives, and delivering growth through operational excellence in all aspects of retail by maintaining consistent operating standards in full compliance with legislation and BP policies/procedures.



Job Description:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business.

We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

NZ Operations & Trading Senior Manager is accountable for the leadership of the NZ Retail Operations & Trading team to deliver the strategy and meet the financial commitment to double P&L by 2030 whilst also ensuring bp's SLP are in action ensuring a safe and compliant operations. The role puts the customer at the heart of what we do at bp. Across Operations & Trading respectively, the successful candidate will create clear direction and operational strategies to drive the productivity, profitability and customer satisfaction for the retail company owned & network of sites across & galvanizing and inspiring the team (2000+ employees) to deliver exceptional customer service and sales performance along with safe and reliable operations.

Accountable for influencing the delivery of market-leading convenience offers across the NZ portfolio, delighting our customers with consistently convenient and innovative propositions. In doing so, underpinning ANZ long-term growth aspirations by doubling Convenience P&L by 2030, adding c$0.5bn gross margin, accessing value from new channels of trade and growing convenience RCOP.

This role will report to VP M&C ANZ and will be fully accountable for in country performance and strategy execution. Will hold decision rights for local business within approved strategy and capex/ revex/ HR DoA including:

NZ Convenience strategy, category strategy, plans and offer development.

NZ Convenience performance metrics, targets / annual plans – sales, waste, margins, rebates, etc

NZ Resource allocation to enable offer development, capital allocation and marketing spend prioritisation.

NZ Partnership selection and commercial frameworks applicable to category management

Pricing and promotional strategies

Negotiation and supply agreements trading terms.

NZ Site & operations team targets / annual plans – sales, margins, costs, volume

NZ Commercial performance targets & customer offer placement in network investment

NZ Resource deployment across Retail Operations

What you can expect in the role:

Safety- Lead the health, safety, environment & security agenda in the M&C operational area by leading and promoting safe behaviours in line with bp’s safety leadership principles.

Lead the health, safety, environment & security agenda in the M&C operational area by leading and promoting safe behaviours in line with bp's safety leadership principles.

Embed Customer Promise to create vision for customer- focused leadership & improve customer journey, underpinned by operational excellence.

Operations & Execution - Responsible for leading the delivery of NZ business results and performance through the management of NZ retail trading & operations business, directly influencing strategic development, driving implementation of best practice category management & influencing excellent execution of the offer through retail operations management.

Responsible for leading the delivery of NZ business results and performance through the management of NZ retail trading & operations business, directly influencing strategic development, driving implementation of best practice category management & influencing excellent execution of the offer through retail operations management.

Strategy & Execution - Define and execute NZ convenience strategy (in alignment with CVP&E global proposition frameworks & AU Operations/Trading strategies, where regionally appropriate) focused on strategic growth opportunities including emerging categories, proprietary food and beverage, delivered convenience, sustainability, partnerships and franchising & excellent management of current retail portfolio to agreed income and expenditure KPI's.

Communication & Influence - Conveys information fluently, interpreting and clarifying details and explaining rationale.

- Conveys information fluently, interpreting and clarifying details and explaining rationale. People- Lead a trading team, demonstrating effective leadership to ensure excellence in delivery against plans, drive continuous improvement and build capabilities of the team, whilst delivering performance management, technical development, direction and coaching.

What we would like to see you bring:

Degree level education in Business, Commerce, Marketing or related discipline.

Strong personal impact that inspires and motivates a diverse team and influence effectively across the organisation.

Strong understanding of retail business and an ability to assess the external environment, evolving customer needs and competitor dynamics.

Strong communication skills with all levels of the organisation, emphasis on oral presentation skills, facilitation, coaching and feedback.

High degree of commercial acumen and negotiation skills, and the ability to build and maintain positive commercial agreements with suppliers and partners, in order to execute agreed strategy and offer in a retail environment.

Ability to build collaborative relationships at both local and global level, internal and external, Excellent listening skills and emotional intelligence.

Growth Mindset – is curious and asks questions; has courage to disrupt old patterns of thinking and open to possibilities.

Adaptable – focused on learning, seeks feedback and invites difference of opinion, thrives in ambiguity and can change direction based on feedback, comfortable with ambiguity, & strong MOC experience, capable of leading the business & people through integration activities associated with business merger.

Influential - Strong ability to influence without authority at all levels of the organisation, courage to make difficult decisions and/or recommendations to create a sustainable competitive advantage, able to navigate negotiating value in agreements effectively.

Safety - Evidence of comprehensive understanding of S&OR, with an ability to deliver on processes, procedures and standards. Able to optimally balance commercial decisions against risk and corporate social responsibility considerations.

Deep expertise in the development and delivery of business strategy within Retail convenience, branded buying and food service production, trading, offer development, retail innovation and formats.

Team management and capability building - experience leading large teams with diverse commercial and technical accountabilities.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.