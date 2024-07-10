NZT Financing Advisor

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

bp, Equinor & TotalEnergies have formed the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) to develop the offshore infrastructure to transport and store millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions safely in the UK North Sea.

The project will kick-start decarbonization of industry in two of the UK’s largest industrial clusters, Teesside and Humberside, with a realistic pathway to achieve net zero as early as 2030 through a combination of carbon collection, hydrogen, and fuel switching.

The NEP was selected in 2021 as one of the first two carbon collection, usage, and storage clusters to be taken forward by the UK government.

In March 2023, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) selected three CO2 collection projects: Net Zero Teesside Power, H2Teesside and Teesside Hydrogen CO2 Collection.

These will be the first projects to connect to the NEP infrastructure from 2027.

In December 2023, DESNZ and the NEP announced agreement on the key conditions for economic, regulatory and governance models of the transportation and storage of CO2. The ‘Heads of Terms’ agreement paves the way for the three initial projects and the Northern Endurance Partnership to take final investment decisions in September 2024, with the project to be operational from 2027.

Most of the day to day operations will be handled through an Operating Services Agreement, with bp undertaking these duties on behalf of the IJV; however, over time, all activity will be transitioned from bp to the NEP IJV. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a first of a kind project, for bp and the UK.

The NEP IJV will be stood up in 2Q 2024, and this role therefore provides the chance to be involved right from the beginning crafting the evolution of this new company.

Let me tell you about the role

The Project Financing Advisor will be a critical member of the IJV reporting to the NEP Finance and Commercial Manager.

As a member of a small team, and a role that will take place after IJV stand-up, the Project Financing Advisor will be responsible for leading NEP’s project financing documents and associated obligations.

The role will work closely with the wider IJV organisation in the delivery of the IJV’s objectives.

What you will deliver

Project financing

Overall responsibility for leading the IJVs project financing through the different phases of the project; this will involve working with the Commercial Advisors and Financial Controller on the cash calls and associated obligation management. Responsible for the banking relationship and working closely with the banking syndicate agent on all elements of the project financing.

Relationships

The external face of the IJV when engaging with the banking syndicate agent and the lenders different advisors, including Environmental and Social, and technical. Act as the key interface for the IJV and coordinate the information flow between bp as the provider and all third parties involved in project financing.

Financing delivery

Prior to financial close, working with all teams in the fulfilment of the conditions’ precedent associated with the financing documents.

Operations

In charge of the day-to-day operations related to bank drawdowns and cash calls.

Obligations management

Ensure the IJV aligns with its obligations under the financing documents, including the legal, finance, procurement, project tracking and environmental and social obligations.

Committee

Finance working group committee attendee.

What you will need to be a success (experience and qualifications)

Experience of working on project finance activities

An understanding of the financial drivers of a regulated utilities business and how this relates to project finance.

Financial modelling skills

Good relationship building and maintenance skills.

Confident talking to financial professionals about technical project details.

You will work with

This role will be based in the NEP IJV and will be in place after IJV stand-up. It will be a key collaborate with all parts of the IJV organisation, as well as partners, the Shareholder Team and bp as the operating service provider.

Given it will be one of the early roles in the IJV, it will provide the opportunity to help shape the organisation and develop the organisation’s culture.

The NEP IJV will be staffed by secondees from bp, Equinor and TotalEnergies, but will also have some direct hire employees.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Project Management {+ 2 more}



