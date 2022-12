Job summary

Role Synopsis

The National Account Manager for Mass Merchandisers is responsible for providing profitable sales delivery and thought leadership with nationwide retailers through understanding, accepting, and building customer, consumer, and sales excellence. The National Account Manager will be accountable for leveraging customer distinctiveness and will have significant leadership and sales depth / breadth within the team. The National Account Manager will be responsible for building leadership potential and capability for selling premium services / consultative selling. The role will require willingness and a constant strive for best practices shared throughout the channels and a deep understanding of the key enablers that will distinguish our sales offer against current and future competition.

Key Accountabilities

Develop and lead the overall strategy & execution for assigned retailer(s).

Lead the development and implementation of programs & offers.

Communicate strategies internally and provide updates on offer development and financial achievement.

Identify customer capabilities and gaps.

Work with Trade Marketing team to develop promotional and marketing materials.

Create and develop deep relationships with key senior management teams.

Maintain B2B organizational contact maps for key customers.

Implement joint business planning process to ensure alignment on key priorities and goals.

Lead the development and execution of the strategic business plans and tactics to include promotions, distribution, and customer level marketing concepts and scheduled business reviews.

Contribute to the development of quality, professional, and creative presentations at headquarters and customer level, internal and external.

Manage all budgets and resources available to control costs as well as to maximize sales volume and profitability.

Collaborate with marketing and other retail sales managers to grow overall Castrol Market Share through thought leadership and sharing of best practices.

Forecast at SKU level to meet forecast accuracy and statistical bias goals.

Develop and maintain relationships with the Category Management team for consumer and market insights to validate current portfolio offering.

Maintain compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Essential Education:

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Desirable Criteria:

Working knowledge of auto industry

Bachelors’ Degree

Skills & Proficiencies

Account Strategy & Planning

Customer Relationship Management

Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding

Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value

Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management

Contract and Deal Negotiations, Deal Closures

Products & Services Knowledge

Customer Segmentation & Channel Management

