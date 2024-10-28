National Account Manager - Auto Specialty Retail Team

Job summary

We are hiring for National Account Manager who is responsible for profitable sales delivery within our Auto Specialty retail team.

The role holder will seek to grow Castrol’s business in the Omni - channel marketplace by obtaining a deep understanding of their customer set to build and implement winning strategies through strong external and internal cross functional collaboration. The Auto Specialty Retail Team National Account Manager serves as the primary commercial sales leader for their business and holds accountability for the P&L.

This will require a constant strive for success, standard process sharing, and continuous improvement along with a deep understanding of the key enablers that will distinguish our sales offer versus current and future competition.

Key Accountabilities

Collaborates with ecommerce Strategy Manager, digital marketing team, and customers to deliver a best-in-class Omni-channel experience for Castrol consumers through effective use of robust online product content, innovative in-store consumer touchpoints, and engaging & complimentary online & offline marketing campaigns & promotions.

Employs an entrepreneurial growth mindset to identify, develop, and execute strategic growth opportunities with assigned customer(s).

Supports the development of financial plans and revised forecasts for assigned customer(s). Monitors aggregated performance versus agreed upon metrics and makes interventions as necessary to deliver performance targets.

Develop and manage the overall strategy & execution for the assigned retailer.

Lead the development and implementation of programs & offers.

Communicate strategies internally and provide updates on offer development and financial achievement.

Identify customer capabilities and gaps.

Work with Trade Marketing team to develop promotional and marketing materials.

Create and develop deep relationships with key senior management teams.

Maintain B2B organizational contact maps for key customers.

Implement joint business planning process to ensure alignment on key priorities and goals.

Leads in the development and execution of the strategic business plans and tactics to include promotions, distribution, and customer level marketing concepts and scheduled business reviews.

Contributes in the development of quality, professional, and creative presentations at headquarter and customer level, internal and external.

Manages all budgets and resources available in order to control costs as well as to enhance sales volume and profitability.

Collaborate with marketing and other retail sales managers to grow overall Castrol Market Share through thought leadership and sharing of best-practices.

Strong forecasting at SKU level to meet accuracy and bias goals.

Strong connection to Category Management team for consumer and market insights to validate current portfolio offering.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviours and HSSE Standards.

Customer pricing within DOA (bp corporate policy)

Financial performance of accounts (Volume, Rebates, Net Turnover, Margin, Debtors, Market Share)

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in sales, marketing or technical field.

Minimum of 5 years in sales, sales management and/or marketing experience selling products through retail channel. Proven cross functional management experience and working within multi-layers of an organization.

Experience in the execution of marketing programs. Good management and negotiation of programs and offers experience.

Working knowledge of Auto business.

Strong leadership qualities and ability to think strategically to develop and implement longer term team strategies.

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



