National Account Manager - HD

Key Accountabilities:

Manage assigned current accounts and deliver those customers specific KPIs that support the overall HD strategy. Manage all national account program offers including equipment sales, trade loans, market development funds, conversion discount allowance.

Develop and manage the contact map to maintain and develop appropriate personal relationships within the customer base.

Develop pricing strategy recommendations, pricing coordination, and long-term market outlook for focused segments.

Prospect, engage, and close large pieces of new HD business. Maintain a robust prospect pipeline which includes information on volume usage, brand current used, contact information, and other relevant information.

Work closely within the NA Sales and Field Engineering Team to deliver on group objectives.

Negotiate the deep and complex portfolio of products and programs that drives a foundation for moving customers from traditional products to an enhanced performance product platform and move customers along the Maintenance Journey.

Leverage LabCheck oil analysis programs to enhance the growth and long-term retention of customers.

Work collaboratively with Field Engineering teams on all LabCheck oil analysis training, report generation and customer presentations.

Work with the Indirect Region Managers and DBMs to ensure service levels and product distribution to the HD national accounts.

Forecast monthly for HD national accounts as part of S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to monitor in-month performance of direct accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of S&OP process.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Utilization of digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Adopt and apply the Castrol mentality which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

In conjunction with the HD Sales Manager; identify key Fleet customer opportunities and channel sales efforts to acquire this business.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in business or engineering

5 years direct Heavy-Duty sales experience with focus on large national customers.

Action oriented; self-starter with little need for direction or supervision.

Proven ability in large account management.

Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.

Strong financial and forecasting skills relative to profitable execution of sales objectives.

Proficient in Microsoft Office including Excel, PowerPoint and Word.

Proven ability to sell valuable products, programs and solutions at the most senior level.

Ability to think strategically to develop / execute long-term account growth and trade up.

Highly knowledgeable of industry trends and market value chain at all levels. Able to predict and generate opportunities.

Desirable Criteria:

MBA Degree

Mechanical ability and understanding of heavy duty on-road and off-road equipment.

Used oil analysis proficiency.

How much do we pay (Base)? $100,000 -186,000.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why Join Us?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



