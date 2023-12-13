National Account Manager, Heavy Duty

Job summary

The HD National Account Manager manages and develops HD lubricant sales with a strategic National Account (NA) scale customer base. The customer base is truly national in scope and crosses a wide geographic footprint including current accounts and active prospects. The customer relationship will be complex and requires a keen focus on managing the relationships and deliverables in both a centralized and decentralized customer structure. The NAM will serve as the SPA for all customer issues across all support functions.



Manage assigned current accounts and deliver those customers specific KPIs that support the overall HD strategy. Manage all national account program offers including trade loans, market development funds, conversion discount allowance.

Develop and manage the contact map to maintain and develop appropriate personal relationships within the customer base.

Develop pricing strategy recommendations, pricing coordination, and long-term market outlook for focused segments.

Prospect, engage, and close large pieces of new HD business. Maintain a robust prospect pipeline which includes information on volume usage, brand current used, contact information, and other relevant information.

Work closely within the NA Sales and Field Engineering Team to deliver on group objectives.

Negotiate the deep and complex portfolio of products and programs that drives a foundation for moving customers from traditional products to an enhanced performance product platform and move customers along the Maintenance Journey.

Leverage LabCheck oil analysis programs to enhance the growth and long-term retention of customers.

Work collaboratively with Field Engineering teams on all LabCheck oil analysis training, report generation and customer presentations.

Work with the Indirect Region Managers and DBMs to ensure service levels and product distribution to the HD national accounts.

Forecast monthly for HD national accounts as part of S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to monitor in-month performance of direct accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of S&OP process.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Utilization of digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.

Adopt and apply the Castrol approach which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

A minimum of 5 years direct sales experience with focus on large national customers. Committed; self-starter with little need for direction or supervision. Proven ability in large account management. Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills. Ability to think strategically to develop / execute long-term account growth and trade up. Highly knowledgeable of industry trends and market value chain.

Ideally lives 90 miles from major airport due to travel requirement

Account Strategy & Planning, Term & Value Negotiations, Deal Closure, Customer Relationships Management, Consulting & Selling Skills, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Products & Offer Knowledge, Prospect & Pipeline Management.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is fully remote



Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.