National Account Manager – Mass Retail Team

We are hiring a National Account Manager who will be responsible for delivering profitable sales within our Mass Retail Team.

The Mass Retail Team is responsible for managing and growing Castrol’s business within the omni-channel marketplace. This team consists of a diverse account base, including national retailers. The team aims to enhance customer relationships, drive sales, and achieve revenue growth through strategic planning, sales pipeline management, and collaboration with various internal and external teams.

The National Account Manager will develop and implement effective strategies for their multiple account base. As the face to the customer, this role is critical in creating a positive business environment that fosters mutually successful partnerships. Additionally, this role is responsible for prospecting new growth opportunities.

Success in this role requires exceptional organizational skills, strong critical thinking abilities, the sharing of best practices, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Act as the primary contact with assigned customer(s).

Collaborate with assigned customer(s) to understand their goals and objectives, including those specific to ecommerce, and develop complementary plans that contribute to the customer’s business and support Castrol’s objectives and performance targets.

Establish and lead a regular cadence for sharing insights with assigned customer(s), including line reviews, business updates, sales performance, promotional evaluations, and KPI review.

Partner with category management team to leverage consumer and market insights for validating the assigned customer(s) current portfolio, develop plans that drive category growth and deliver value creation.

Serve as the customer subject matter expert to support day-to-day operations by mastering assigned customer(s) portals and managing activities such as item maintenance, item setup, and sales and inventory data analysis. Additionally, will maintain a thorough understanding of supplier agreement.

In collaboration with demand planning, create annual forecasts and provide monthly updates and inputs to allow for on-time and in-full delivery for assigned customer(s).

Supports the development of financial plans and revised forecasts for assigned customer(s), monitoring performance versus metrics and making necessary interventions.

Recognizes the importance of actively and accurately managing business financials, with working knowledge of customer, team, and channel P&Ls. Understands how key decisions affect the profitability of assigned customer(s).

Participate in trade shows, customer events, and industry organizations as appropriate.

Uses prospecting skills to identify new growth opportunities, maintain an active and accurate pipeline in Salesforce.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors, and HSSE Standards.

Customer pricing within DOA (bp corporate policy).

Financial performance of accounts (Volume, Rebates, Net Turnover, Margin, Debtors, Market Share).

Minimum of 5 years in sales, sales management and/or marketing experience selling products through retail channel.

Proven cross functional management experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Ability to negotiation programs and offers with direct accountability of financial outcomes.

Strong leadership qualities and ability to think strategically to develop and implement longer term team strategies.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business, management, or related field

Expertise in Account Strategy & Planning, Omni-Channel Strategy Development, and Customer Relationship Management.

Proficient in understanding Customer Profitability & Value Chain, and skilled in Contract and Deal Negotiations, as well as Deal Closure.

Strong analytical reasoning to extract valuable insights, coupled with excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Proven success in relationship building and partnership management.

Working knowledge of category management, supply chain, logistics, replenishment, and demand planning.

Familiar with the Automotive Retail Environment and customer portals.

Capable of negotiating programs with direct accountability for financial outcomes.

Experienced in using Power BI and proficient in Microsoft Office Suite.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. How much do we pay: 103-147K *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits SPD. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at Core U.S. Benefits SPD. We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits SPD.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits SPD.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



