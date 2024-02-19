National Account Manager - Walmart and Sam's Club

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



The National Account Manager for Walmart & Sam’s Club is responsible for achieving profitable sales delivery through developing strategies, implementing customer business plans, and completing priorities and goals.

The National Account Manager will be accountable for using customer distinctiveness to develop future business opportunities working both with customer leadership and internal collaborators. The National Account manager would be responsible for developing deep and mutually beneficial partnerships with customer management teams and internal cross functional team members to support delivery of goals!

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and manage the overall strategy & execution for the assigned retailer.

Develop deep relationships with customer management teams and Implement customer joint business planning to deliver against joint goals.

Lead the development and execution of the strategic business plans / joint customer business plans including promotions, distribution, and customer level marketing concepts.

Develop high quality, professional, and creative presentations to support customer engagement.

Achieve Sales Volume, Net Turnover, and Gross Margin Targets. Develop ongoing business opportunities.

Manage internal financial tools associated with assigned businesses to control costs, improve sales volume, and profitability.

Develops and presents business reviews to internal collaborators to communicate strategies, provide updates, and gain alignment for key projects and opportunities.

Lead key customer projects through collaboration with internal cross functional team members.

Collaborate with marketing and other retail sales managers to grow overall Castrol Market Share through thought leadership and sharing of standard methodologies.

Strong forecasting at SKU level to meet accuracy and bias goals.

Strong connection to Category Management team for consumer and market insights to validate current portfolio offering and promotional plans.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in sales, marketing, or technical field.

Minimum of 8 years in sales, sales management and/or marketing experience selling products through retail channel.

Strong leadership skills and ability to think strategically to develop and implement longer term strategies.

Experience in business development and negotiating programs and offers with customers.

Experience in managing core P&L elements (Sales, Net Turnover, Gross Margin)

Proven cross functional management experience working within multi-layers of an organization.

Solid understanding of Auto business.

Strong collaboration skills

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? $135K- $155K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position is fully remote



Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



