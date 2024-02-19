National Account Manager - Walmart and Sam's Club

Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The National Account Manager for Walmart & Sam’s Club is responsible for achieving profitable sales delivery through developing strategies, implementing customer business plans, and completing priorities and goals.
The National Account Manager will be accountable for using customer distinctiveness to develop future business opportunities working both with customer leadership and internal collaborators. The National Account manager would be responsible for developing deep and mutually beneficial partnerships with customer management teams and internal cross functional team members to support delivery of goals!
Considering Joining bp/Castrol?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
How much do we pay (Base)? $135K- $155K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Travel Requirement
Relocation Assistance:
This position is fully remote
Remote Type:
Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.