National Account Manager - Walmart ecommerce

We are hiring for National Account Manager who is responsible for profitable sales delivery of the Walmart.com account.

The role holder will seek to grow Castrol’s business in the Omni-channel marketplace by obtaining a deep understanding of their customer set to build and implement winning strategies through strong external and internal cross functional teamwork.

The National Account Manager serves as the primary commercial sales leader for their business and holds accountability for the P&L.

Collaborates with ecommerce Strategy Manager, digital marketing team, and customers to deliver a best-in-class omni-channel experience for Castrol consumers through effective use of robust online product content, innovative in-store consumer touchpoints, and engaging & complimentary online & offline marketing campaigns & promotions.

Employs an entrepreneurial growth mindset to identify, develop, and implement strategic growth opportunities with assigned customers(s).

Supports the development of financial plans and revised forecasts for assigned customers(s). Monitors aggregated performance versus agreed upon metrics and make interventions as necessary to deliver performance targets.

Obsess over the consumer omni-channel journey, benchmark best-in-class experiences and optimize digital purchase experience by successfully implementing the Ecommerce roadmap.

Work collaboratively with Castrol Marketing team, marketing agency, and Walmart Media Group to develop and implement robust advertising strategies.

Identify & implement industry standard methodologies to improve product presence on Ecommerce sites. This includes item description, image, video, and other rich content enhancements.

Leads in the development and execution of the strategic business plans and tactics to include promotions, distribution, and customer level marketing concepts and scheduled business reviews.

Contributes in the development of quality, professional, and creative presentations at headquarters and customer level, internal and external.

Manage all budgets and resources available to control costs as well as to enhance sales volume and profitability.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Customer pricing within DOA (bp corporate policy)

Financial performance of accounts (Volume, Rebates, Net Turnover, Margin, Debtors, Market Share)

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in sales, marketing, or technical field.

Minimum of 5 years in sales, sales management, Account management and/or marketing experience selling products through retail channel. Proven cross functional management experience and working within multi-layers of an organization.

Experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experienced in the management and negotiation of programs and offers experience.

Working knowledge of Auto business.

Strong leadership qualities and ability to think strategically to develop and implement longer term team strategies.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Account Strategies, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Relationships, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Relationship Management, Customer Value, Customer Value Analysis, Customer Value Creation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Omnichannel Strategy, Partner relationship management, Profit and Loss (P&L) Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



