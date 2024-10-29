National Account Manager - Walmart ecommerce

Entity:Customers & Products
We are hiring for National Account Manager who is responsible for profitable sales delivery of the Walmart.com account.
The role holder will seek to grow Castrol’s business in the Omni-channel marketplace by obtaining a deep understanding of their customer set to build and implement winning strategies through strong external and internal cross functional teamwork.
The National Account Manager serves as the primary commercial sales leader for their business and holds accountability for the P&L.
Why join us?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. How much do we pay: 100-143K *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp. We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is fully remote
Account Strategies, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Relationships, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Relationship Management, Customer Value, Customer Value Analysis, Customer Value Creation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Omnichannel Strategy, Partner relationship management, Profit and Loss (P&L) Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.