Customers & Products



Sales Group



As part of bp, Castrol is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions, as well as also producing lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction, earth moving vehicles and the marine and industrial sector in general.



Sustainability is a foundation of our strategy, utilising new technologies to become more agile and help work towards our ambition of becoming a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Our values of safety, respect, excellence, courage and one team represent the qualities and actions we expect to see in bp. They inform the way we do business and the decisions we make, including those related to sustainability.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

The opportunity

The National Business Development Manager will build the sales and relationship management with a group of key account customers in Australia. The role is accountable for driving growth with key customers measured through Sales Volume and Gross Margin delivered. This role is the conduit and a key influencer to Castrol’s major channel partners (SAPD), trade associations and wider Aftermarket team, in ensuring deliverable of strategy and plan.

Key accountabilities include:

• Directly manage, build, and maintain strong commercial relationships across a portfolio of Aftermarket Trade national accounts in Australia with full P&L accountabilities.

• Optimize business growth potential and improve growth in Key Accounts portfolio.

• Drive and execute performance through creation, articulation of business planning and execution of the strategy for Key Accounts through influencing key internal and external stakeholders.

• Actively involved and collaboratively working with the wider Key Account Managers across Castrol (that directly managed the 3rd party SAPD/Distributors/Reseller), to ensure agnostic growth strategy in Aftermarket (i.e. directly/indirectly).

• Lead and manage the ambassadorial role for Castrol, representing Castrol’s best interest and strategy direction across industry groups (e.g. Capricorn, Trade Shows, AAAA) and cross channels.

• Influence, support and coach Sales Specialists in Aftermarket and wider Castrol B2B sales team, by sharing best practices, market and channel related insights to drive performance.

• Developing win/win strategic joint business plans for mutual growth whilst optimising the value chain from a Key Account perspective.

• Support on New Product Development & Innovation development and presentation

• Building and maintaining positive internal relationships across channels, teams and states to ensure effective communication and delivery on national plans



What you’ll bring:

• More than 3 years B2B sales management experience

• Proven track record of highly effective influencing, drive the planning and execution of strategic agenda, excellent collaboration and grow with external partnerships and agile mindset

• Experience of dealing with multiple customers both within and outside the organization is essential for success in this role

• Experience handling large /complex customers

• Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

• Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing professionally with large customers

• Strong commercial acumen and strategic planning

Why Join Us:

• Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program

• 12% superannuation

• Share options and fuel discounts

• Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave





Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



