Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

As a Key Account Manager, you will be responsible for the sales and relationship management with selected key account customers. The role is accountable for driving growth with key customers measured through Sales Volume and Gross Margin delivered. This role develops and implements the account strategy to achieve long / short term business objectives.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do, so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we cultivate a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

National Industrial Key Account Manager

Be accountable for financial delivery – Volume, Turnover and Cash results from the assigned Key accounts

Construct and understand the overall KA contact map; build positive relationship with senior management team through various event, meeting, and work shops

Get along with regional sales and function team to deliver and modify the value proposition crafted for the KAs (include but not limited to product, application, service, strategy alliance, co-development), and ultimately bring balanced and profitable growth to Castrol Industrial

Design breakthrough for each growth project with clear growth target; Project handle these turning points with high efficiency by using project management principles and engaging different stakeholders

Be advised about the industry trend, customer insight, and technology developments; communicate these findings accurately through different channel so to improve the total offer for the key accounts and secure internal resources (include but not limited to new product development and total offer improvement)

Ensure all the business activities conform to BP’s code of conduct, country legislative requirements as well as BP strict Health, Safety and Environment policies

Account strategy & business planning

Negotiating Value

Internal functional navigation in the service of customer

Customer relationship management

Consultative selling skills

Offer & Product knowledge

Minimum Science / Engineering Graduate with business degree preferred

10 + years of experience in Sales / Marketing including exposure to Industrial product sales.

5 + years in maintaining relationships in large accounts – National / Transnational



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.